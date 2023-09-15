Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Usenet Speeds - Quic ~ 35-65Mbps
Shindig

1337 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#307060 15-Sep-2023 10:47
Send private message

Quic usenet speeds to servers in the US are essentially half of what has been experienced on Spark

 

Quic avg of 56 MB/s

 

Spark avg of 100 MB/s

 

Any thoughts as to why? Any traffic throttling?

 

Cheers




The little things make the biggest difference.

Linux
10038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128087 15-Sep-2023 10:49
Send private message

@Quic

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
cat
11996 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128107 15-Sep-2023 11:51
Send private message

@Linux No need to do the mentions. Especially with the ISP subforums people have autowatch there so get a notification when somebody posts a new topic regardless.

 

Any thoughts as to why? Any traffic throttling?

 

As somebody who uses Usenet myself there are a number of varables that can affect this but one of the main ones I've found with Usenet is actually IPv6. As I can see you're not using IPv6 currently I encourage you to get this set up to see if it makes a difference here.

 

But also remember there is a whole lot of network work on currently with Quic as per the sticky post. Between Spark and Quic you've got 2 different networks, 2 different paths that the traffic takes etc and sometimes these paths may not be ideal at times leading to higher latency or lower speeds. This is just how the internet works, I highly doubt Quic throttle anyone.




Michael Murphy
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Jiriteach
971 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128131 15-Sep-2023 13:17
Send private message

Having used both - I have experienced this as well. 
As a heavy Usenet user having both Spark and Quic connections on a pure IPv4 network.

 

Pulled 110 MB/sec on Spark and experienced ~ 35-40 MB/sec on Quic
Its highly variable on international paths etc. When I was on Orcon (and for many years) - it ~ 70 MB/sec so suprised that the speed with Spark is through the roof!

