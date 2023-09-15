Quic usenet speeds to servers in the US are essentially half of what has been experienced on Spark
Quic avg of 56 MB/s
Spark avg of 100 MB/s
Any thoughts as to why? Any traffic throttling?
Cheers
@Linux No need to do the mentions. Especially with the ISP subforums people have autowatch there so get a notification when somebody posts a new topic regardless.
As somebody who uses Usenet myself there are a number of varables that can affect this but one of the main ones I've found with Usenet is actually IPv6. As I can see you're not using IPv6 currently I encourage you to get this set up to see if it makes a difference here.
But also remember there is a whole lot of network work on currently with Quic as per the sticky post. Between Spark and Quic you've got 2 different networks, 2 different paths that the traffic takes etc and sometimes these paths may not be ideal at times leading to higher latency or lower speeds. This is just how the internet works, I highly doubt Quic throttle anyone.
Having used both - I have experienced this as well.
As a heavy Usenet user having both Spark and Quic connections on a pure IPv4 network.
Pulled 110 MB/sec on Spark and experienced ~ 35-40 MB/sec on Quic
Its highly variable on international paths etc. When I was on Orcon (and for many years) - it ~ 70 MB/sec so suprised that the speed with Spark is through the roof!