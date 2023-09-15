@Linux No need to do the mentions. Especially with the ISP subforums people have autowatch there so get a notification when somebody posts a new topic regardless.

Any thoughts as to why? Any traffic throttling?

As somebody who uses Usenet myself there are a number of varables that can affect this but one of the main ones I've found with Usenet is actually IPv6. As I can see you're not using IPv6 currently I encourage you to get this set up to see if it makes a difference here.

But also remember there is a whole lot of network work on currently with Quic as per the sticky post. Between Spark and Quic you've got 2 different networks, 2 different paths that the traffic takes etc and sometimes these paths may not be ideal at times leading to higher latency or lower speeds. This is just how the internet works, I highly doubt Quic throttle anyone.