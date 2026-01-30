Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVetta and QuicQuic Compute - Auckland-based VPS
tccki

18 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 53

Trusted

#323892 30-Jan-2026 15:39
Send private message quote this post

Quic have just released Quic Compute - a VPS (virtual private server) platform that allows customers to spin up Auckland-based servers with up to 6 cores, 12 GB of memory and 250 GB of storage, as well as up to 2 Gbps of network right next to all the Auckland exchanges (<1ms).

 

You can install popular Linux distributions, Windows, and Mikrotik RouterOS CHR.

 

I've tested the service running a light container host workload that I'm familiar with across my network core and edges, and it's handling it seamlessly.

 

  • The Web UI is excellent, operations are clearly defined and instant
  • IPv4 (up to 4 IPs) and IPv6 with self-service DNS PTR (rDNS)
  • Server is very responsive, running on AMD EPYC
  • Nested KVM is supported
  • Staff have confirmed the servers should remain uncongested (minimal oversubscription of resources)

Just in Auckland for now but I imagine more NZ regions are on the cards for the future.

 

https://www.quic.nz/cloud-compute/ 




EchoLan 2026 - 19-21 June - Check out the forum post

 

Quic Fibre Internet - https://account.quic.nz/refer/74633 - free setup ($29 value) by using promo code at checkout: R74633EJQHUT

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
amanzi
Amanzi
1357 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 335

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3457293 30-Jan-2026 16:12
Send private message quote this post

This looks great. I just spun up a XXS VM to test it out and was pretty seamless. Will do some further testing over the weekend to check the performance. But the pricing is great for little hobby projects.



MaxineN
Max
2080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1688

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3457294 30-Jan-2026 16:12
Send private message quote this post

I take it the CHR is not licensed and users will need to BYO? @saf




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

saf

saf
234 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 550

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3457295 30-Jan-2026 16:23
Send private message quote this post

Jeez, doesn’t take long for a small mention to leak out! 😂

 

Yep correct @MaxineN, however of course you’d still be entitled to the CHR Trial license to test it out. 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.



MaxineN
Max
2080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1688

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3457296 30-Jan-2026 16:25
Send private message quote this post

saf:

 

Jeez, doesn’t take long for a small mention to leak out! 😂

 

Yep correct @MaxineN, however of course you’d still be entitled to the CHR Trial license to test it out. 

 

 

Hmmm.... Maybe I come back to Team Orange. 😉 I do have a genuine project and this would be perfect. 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

amanzi
Amanzi
1357 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 335

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3457297 30-Jan-2026 16:38
Send private message quote this post

I'd love to see a firewall option in the dashboard. I always configure a firewall at the OS level anyway, but I like the protection of a network-level firewall too. Is that on the roadmap?

saf

saf
234 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 550

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3457302 30-Jan-2026 16:53
Send private message quote this post

amanzi:

 

I'd love to see a firewall option in the dashboard. I always configure a firewall at the OS level anyway, but I like the protection of a network-level firewall too. Is that on the roadmap?

 

 

It's currently being tested. :-)




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

Want to support Geekzone and browse the site without the ads? Subscribe to Geekzone now (monthly, annual and lifetime options).
aj6828
180 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 50

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3457337 30-Jan-2026 19:50
Send private message quote this post

Nice wonder if they would do hdd storage plans as well ..and running VPN is allowed 😁




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by ASN 9790 Network

 

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

saf

saf
234 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 550

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3457338 30-Jan-2026 20:12
Send private message quote this post

aj6828:

 

Nice wonder if they would do hdd storage plans as well ..and running VPN is allowed 😁

 

 

No current plans to add in spinning rust packages - we're all about speed. Can't see an issue with a VPN server so long as it's for legitimate purposes.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

idanoo
23 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 16

Trusted

  #3457353 30-Jan-2026 22:46
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

Hmmm.... Maybe I come back to Team Orange. 😉 I do have a genuine project and this would be perfect. 

 



Come to the dark orange side. We have cookies.




Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)

MaxineN
Max
2080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1688

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3457355 30-Jan-2026 23:24
Send private message quote this post

idanoo:

 

MaxineN:

 

Hmmm.... Maybe I come back to Team Orange. 😉 I do have a genuine project and this would be perfect. 

 



Come to the dark orange side. We have cookies.

 

 

You know I can't have your cookies...

 

I will take coffee though.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

cddt
2009 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1953


  #3457364 31-Jan-2026 06:48
Send private message quote this post

This is freaking cool. 

 

Thanks Quic. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
SirHumphreyAppleby
2949 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1882


  #3457368 31-Jan-2026 08:01
Send private message quote this post

There is no IPv4 address included in the base price, and obviously there is no option for a one-off static IP here, but offering additional addresses to VPS customers for less than what they are offered to fibre customers for is not cool.

cddt
2009 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1953


  #3457383 31-Jan-2026 10:08
Send private message quote this post

I would imagine that very few people on residential connections who desire a static IP would pay monthly, when the one off charge is so low. 

michaelmurfy
meow
13611 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10973

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3457450 31-Jan-2026 11:04
Send private message quote this post

Or they’re just different value propositions.

 

On broadband you get a public dynamic IP by default without CG-NAT. On Quic Compute you don’t get any IPv4 by default. But also nothing at all stopping you from firing up a CHR in Quic Cloud then tunneling out through that for some things if you wanted to. 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
13036 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3896

ID Verified
Trusted
Lizard Networks
Subscriber

  #3457546 1-Feb-2026 01:11
Send private message quote this post

2Gbit port is nice, being back rural i'm slowly adding capacity to my MPTCP bond. It's surprising how easy it is to start hitting 1G over LEOs




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 