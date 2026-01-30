Quic have just released Quic Compute - a VPS (virtual private server) platform that allows customers to spin up Auckland-based servers with up to 6 cores, 12 GB of memory and 250 GB of storage, as well as up to 2 Gbps of network right next to all the Auckland exchanges (<1ms).

You can install popular Linux distributions, Windows, and Mikrotik RouterOS CHR.

I've tested the service running a light container host workload that I'm familiar with across my network core and edges, and it's handling it seamlessly.

The Web UI is excellent, operations are clearly defined and instant

IPv4 (up to 4 IPs) and IPv6 with self-service DNS PTR (rDNS)

Server is very responsive, running on AMD EPYC

Nested KVM is supported

Staff have confirmed the servers should remain uncongested (minimal oversubscription of resources)

Just in Auckland for now but I imagine more NZ regions are on the cards for the future.

https://www.quic.nz/cloud-compute/