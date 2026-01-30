Quic have just released Quic Compute - a VPS (virtual private server) platform that allows customers to spin up Auckland-based servers with up to 6 cores, 12 GB of memory and 250 GB of storage, as well as up to 2 Gbps of network right next to all the Auckland exchanges (<1ms).
You can install popular Linux distributions, Windows, and Mikrotik RouterOS CHR.
I've tested the service running a light container host workload that I'm familiar with across my network core and edges, and it's handling it seamlessly.
- The Web UI is excellent, operations are clearly defined and instant
- IPv4 (up to 4 IPs) and IPv6 with self-service DNS PTR (rDNS)
- Server is very responsive, running on AMD EPYC
- Nested KVM is supported
- Staff have confirmed the servers should remain uncongested (minimal oversubscription of resources)
Just in Auckland for now but I imagine more NZ regions are on the cards for the future.