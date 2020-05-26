@wheatmeal Just return it.

Guys, the VTV box is just that - a basic TV box with some apps. You're going to have to get a Raspberry Pi, Android TV box or an Apple TV if you want any of the features you're after. A quick Google search will show just that, it is a Freeview / Sky box with a few apps. They make no mention of the OS, or if apps can be loaded onto it.

Whilst I do like hardware / software hacking myself you guys are literally not going to get anywhere. Believe be, I've already tried. If you bought this box with the intention of loading Kodi or other apps such as Plex on it then just know you'll likely never be able to do this. Yes, the box is Linux based but it is incredibly locked down and if there is a serial header, it is not marked and likely won't give you anything useful unless there is a dev version of the OS on it. These boxes are designed to be in customers homes and many customers (such as myself) will attempt to tinker with them and the providers don't want this for piracy reasons. There used to be a method of holding down the reset button on the back to fully reset the box back to a basic Linux STB operating system but when you do this, you've essentially bricked the box. I strongly suspect Vodafone have already patched this and no, I won't be trying to confirm. If you try it and brick your box then that's on you. A few customers have done this by accident on release and there is nothing exciting to be seen.

Anyway, for proof so nobody else does - if you want to open your box be prepared to get blue thermal grease everywhere to add to the disappointment you got from finding really nothing else (I don't want to ruin my box by potentially damaging it).

If you do find a way to exploit the box then don't post it on here. We don't want to know about it, keep it to yourself or do the best thing you could ever do to yourself and disclose this to Vodafone directly and hope they have a bounty program. I would consider this (along with modding Sky boxes and other pay TV boxes) a breach of the FUG for grey-area piracy reasons.