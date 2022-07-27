I think there is an issue with the Chromecast With Google TV device when streaming live 50fps content, I have experienced this issue with F1TV and SkyGo content for example with F1TV (full race, free practice or pre and post shows) via casting or the F1TV Google TV app and casting the normal sports channels with SkyGo.



I have noticed there is a micro stutter like a few frames duplicated every 2 to 3 seconds, interestingly this does not happen with content that has been edited and re encoded for example with F1TV fp1,2 and 3 highlights, the race in 30, Jolyon palmers analysis and with SkyGo tv episodes play fine but I guess tv episodes on SkyGo are not 50fps so maybe not a fair comparison.



I have the CCWGTV set to output at 50hz to match the F1TV and SkyGo content frame rate, all motion interpolation on the TV turned off and tested on multiple TV's (Sony x950g and an Older Samsung) and reproduced the issue on both, so it's not the TVs, internet speed tests are fine on the device and don’t experience buffering issues with F1TV or SkyGo, so it's not an internet issue.

Have also tested the same content on a 2nd gen Chromecast with output set to 50 hz and a computer with output set to 50hz and the video is perfectly smooth, have not been able to reproduce the issue with these devices

Issue seems to be specific to the CCWGT and live content or available replays of live content that have not been through an editing process.

Other things I have tried to resolve the issue:

Factory reset CCWGTV

Updated CCWGTV with recent firmware update

Restarted router (its a fritzbox)

Power cycled CCWGTV several times

Tried force closing other apps running in back ground on CCWGTV

Have logged call with Chromecast support and F1TV, Chromecast support very help full (I was surprised to chat with an actual human), waiting for a confirmation response as they suggested replacing the device, to me its seems more like a software bug, F1TV keep giving generic copy and paste responses from the F1TV support website.

I was going to post this in the F1 topic on geekzone but as I have reproduced the issue with other streaming services I think its more a device issue, or maybe SkyGo and F1TV use the same steaming platform and there is an incompatibility with CCWGTV.

Wondering if anyone else has experienced the same issue with CCWGTV?