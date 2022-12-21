Kia ora team I'm new here.



Wasn't sure where to post this if I've put it in a silly place sorry



I've got a 4gb corona that was rgh with a coolrunner rev c many years ago running on freestyle dash. Worked great



My siblings had it for a few years haha and noones very keen to say what happened as to why it won't boot either to dash or xex anymore 😂



The red light is on. Green light flashes once then nothing but red.

I notice when I opened it that it was set to phat, not slim. Though if I switch to skim i only get red light and not even the single green flash.



Fans are running. No red ring or red dot. When I insert a disc into the draw i can hear it trying to read it I believe. Soldering and the board all looks healthy and it was done by a professional originally.



Wondering if there's a simple fix I can do with a USB perhaps before I send her away.



Thanks team and merry Christmas





