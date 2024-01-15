Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#311428 15-Jan-2024 01:54
Hi, there

 

So, I am the founder of IT NEAR U, the IT Company near you in Wellington, New Zealand.

 

Pretty much been working in IT for decades. Had a successful IT Company in South Africa for almost three decades.

 

Took three years to get residency, so I started this company in 2022 and we're celebrating our 2nd anniversary in March.

 

Started on an Atari computer back in the 80's, then ZX81, onwards and upwards from there.

 

Skillset - I'm an IT Consultant, a systems analyst, and a problem-solver.

 

Hobbies? Messing with new tech, and growing the business. My entire focus is on my business at the moment. 

 

This is the year of expansion.

 

  #3181906 15-Jan-2024 01:54
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape 

