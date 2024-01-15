Hi, there
So, I am the founder of IT NEAR U, the IT Company near you in Wellington, New Zealand.
Pretty much been working in IT for decades. Had a successful IT Company in South Africa for almost three decades.
Took three years to get residency, so I started this company in 2022 and we're celebrating our 2nd anniversary in March.
Started on an Atari computer back in the 80's, then ZX81, onwards and upwards from there.
Skillset - I'm an IT Consultant, a systems analyst, and a problem-solver.
Hobbies? Messing with new tech, and growing the business. My entire focus is on my business at the moment.
This is the year of expansion.