I have unusual problem when staying at various AirBnB's and furnished apartments. At night in bed was being tazed, and shocked from frequencies coming thru the ceiling. This was not dreaming! I have been studying physics but not electronics, and can't see how this is possible. Can anyone please tell me how it would be possible to send frequencies thru the air medium, and thru concrete that would make a filled rubberized hot water bottle full of water vibrate on my chest! I have no other recourse to finding solution, the police are baffled.
PS. If you cannot approach this as a scientific inquiry please do not off topic with psychological issues! I have had several medical tests performed, and this is a serious issue with implications of organized criminal use of electronic equipment below police protection. An educated, scientific opinion is alI that am requesting.