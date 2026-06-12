Hello,
We are ZipFibre an established Australian ISP and we are currently evaluating the NZ market to offer Ultra Fast Broadband services in New Zealand and thought GeekZone would be a great place to start to get feedback from the community.
Our current model in Australia is low touch with a comprehensive self service portal to manage your connection.
Is this something that appeals to you?
What would make you switch?
What features did you wish you had that you don't now?
Are you happy with the options on offer in the market right now?