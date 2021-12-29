I did a complete reinstall of Windows 1o on my Thinkpad 10. I can no longer pin Outl00k email to the taskbar. The icon doesn't even appear on the taskbar when I log on Outlook.
The standard instruction says that when you open Outlook the icon appears on your taskbar, then RtClk and choose Pin to Taskbar.
But the icon never appears on my taskbar.
Other apps pin to taskbar, so far it's only Outlook that won't.
How do I download it? It just opens.
What happens if you open it from the installation folder?
Mine was: C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16\OUTLOOK.EXE
remove office and reinstall?
OP has not installed Office and tried to open using Firefox, maybe that's a clue.
Might sound like a silly question, but how do you open Outlook? Are you opening from an item in the start menu?
From what you describe you might just be visiting outlook.com using a browser.
Are you impersonating @Moahunter??
I do not have Outlook on my Start menu but I do have Office.Exploring that has put the Edge icon on my taskbar and hovering on that gives the login page for Outlook.live. That is minimised just above the taskbar. Some more fiddling maximises it and now I can login to my email account. I've pinned that Edge icon to my taskbar. Lets hope that solves my problem.
You don't have Outlook in your menu as you've not installed it. That simple. Opening a website, be it outlook.live.com, in a web browser is another matter entirely.
