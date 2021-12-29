Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pinning Outlook email to taskbar.
Moahunter

61 posts

Master Geek


#293113 29-Dec-2021 18:31
I did a complete reinstall of Windows 1o on my Thinkpad 10. I can no longer pin Outl00k email to the taskbar. The icon doesn't even appear on the taskbar when I log on Outlook.

1024kb
958 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2840149 29-Dec-2021 20:41
Maybe tell us a little more? What methods have you tried & why did it not pin? Did you just right-click on the desktop icon & found no option for pinning?

If you go to the actual outlook.exe file - the location will be revealed when you right click / Properties on the desktop icon - & right-click on that file, you'll get Pin To options from there. Pin to Start, then open Start menu, right-click yet again on the newly-created Outlook icon there & this time you should see Pin to Taskbar option.




Moahunter

61 posts

Master Geek


  #2840160 29-Dec-2021 21:13
The standard instruction says that when you open Outlook the icon appears on your taskbar, then RtClk and choose Pin to Taskbar.

 

But the icon never appears on my taskbar.

1024kb
958 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2840167 29-Dec-2021 21:29
Do other program icons pin to your taskbar? Or is it just Outlook that won't pin? Right click on the taskbar, make sure Lock the Taskbar is unchecked.

Did you try the pinning method I suggested?




Moahunter

61 posts

Master Geek


  #2840176 29-Dec-2021 21:58
Other apps pin to taskbar, so far it's only Outlook that won't.

 

How do I download it? It just opens.

Wakrak
957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2840192 29-Dec-2021 22:17
What happens if you open it from the installation folder? 

 

Mine was: C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16\OUTLOOK.EXE

1024kb
958 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2840228 29-Dec-2021 22:41
Wakrak:

What happens if you open it from the installation folder? 


Mine was: C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16\OUTLOOK.EXE



This. That's twice it's been suggested. Just do it.




Moahunter

61 posts

Master Geek


  #2840258 30-Dec-2021 06:58
I get

 

File not found

 

Firefox can’t find the file at /C:/Program Files/Microsoft Office/root/Office16/OUTLOOK.EXE.

 

    Check the file name for capitalization or other typing errors.
    Check to see if the file was moved, renamed or deleted.



zocster
1914 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2840259 30-Dec-2021 07:07
remove office and reinstall?

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2840260 30-Dec-2021 07:10
OP has not installed Office and tried to open using Firefox, maybe that's a clue.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73969 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2840261 30-Dec-2021 07:18
Moahunter:

I get


File not found


Firefox can’t find the file at /C:/Program Files/Microsoft Office/root/Office16/OUTLOOK.EXE.


    Check the file name for capitalization or other typing errors.
    Check to see if the file was moved, renamed or deleted.



Something changed your system and made Firefox the handler for some apps. If it was intentional or not it sounds like this is your problem.

Have you installed any registry cleaner or app to help your PC that could have broken things?




roobarb
531 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2840288 30-Dec-2021 08:57
Might sound like a silly question, but how do you open Outlook? Are you opening from an item in the start menu? 

 

From what you describe you might just be visiting outlook.com using a browser.

 

 

 

 

Dairyxox
1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840326 30-Dec-2021 10:02
I go to outlook.com

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2840334 30-Dec-2021 10:31
Dairyxox:

 

I go to outlook.com

 

 

Are you impersonating @Moahunter??




Moahunter

61 posts

Master Geek


  #2840342 30-Dec-2021 10:55
I do not have Outlook on my Start menu but I do have Office.Exploring that has put the Edge icon on my taskbar and hovering on that gives the login page for Outlook.live. That is minimised just above the taskbar. Some more fiddling maximises it and now I can login to my email account. I've pinned that Edge icon to my taskbar. Lets hope that solves my problem.

 

 

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2840394 30-Dec-2021 11:00
You don't have Outlook in your menu as you've not installed it. That simple. Opening a website, be it outlook.live.com, in a web browser is another matter entirely.




