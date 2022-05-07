Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MortalCompote

#295943 7-May-2022 13:29
Good afternoon😃

 

 

 

Could I get assistance please with the following.

 

Looking to buy a Laptop, but am unsure what to buy. Any recommendations on stores please.

 

I prefer i5 or i7 if possible

 

SSD over HD, happy to go with HD.

 

 

 

Budget:- $1000 and under

 

Myself:- Youtube, movies, MS office

 

Grandkids:- Robox or Roblox gaming thing.

 

 

 

I do have the following and am wondering if they are worth fixing.

 

Elitebook 8570p

 

Condition:-

 

No screen backlight (black monitor-tested on another monitor as well. Same result).

 

No spacebar

 

Was told whole keyboard had to be replaced.

 

 

 

Elitebook 8460p

 

Only some keys work

 

Needs New  HD

 

 

 

Thank you so much.

 

 

Jase2985
  #2911294 7-May-2022 13:41
the other 2 laptops could be worth fixing it just depends on how much it will cost for parts

 

you could get something like this for about 1k

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/lifestyle-laptops/acer-lifestyle-laptops/acer-aspire-3-a315-58-50dd-156-fhd-i5-1135g7-8gb-128gb-ssd-w11h

 

getting something new with an I7 i think you would be dreaming from a bigger named brand

 

Might be able to get something off-lease through PBTech with better specs

 

here is PBTechs news laptops

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/computers/laptops/shop-all?pg=4#sort_group_form


MortalCompote

  #2911299 7-May-2022 13:53
@Jase2985  😄 Thank you for your quick response. Will look into how much each will cost to repair. Though I do like the Acer you sent. Will look on youtube for unboxing and features video for it. Thank you.

 

 

MaxineN
  #2911301 7-May-2022 13:57
Get a Lenovo V14 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN148202S/Lenovo-V14-ARE-Laptop-14-HD-AMD-Ryzen5-4500U-with

 

 

 

Those Vega graphics are far superior and the 4500U is no slouch in anything you plan to do with it. Also you can upgrade the 1 SODIMM slot that will be free and yes it has dual channel support with the soldered on RAM.




MortalCompote

  #2911478 8-May-2022 07:08
@MaxineN😊

 

Thank you so much. Really appreciate the advice.

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2911480 8-May-2022 07:16
If the only problem is the keyboard, a cheap workaround is an external USB keyboard, either full size or mini. A mini can be had for as little as $10 or so from AliExpress and might be acceptable depending on the use you want to make of it.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

1101
  #2911799 9-May-2022 11:38
MortalCompote:

 

I do have the following and am wondering if they are worth fixing.

 

 

Both around 10 years old ? . So I wouldnt bother fixing them .

KB + HD + Labour = more than they are worth. Unless you do it yourself :-)

 

"Budget:- $1000 and under"
So it will be an i3 or i5 .
Make sure it has an SSD hard drive, at least 500Gb . And 8Gb RAM

 


Avoid the cheap HP & Acer ( just my opinion )

 

 

shk292
  #2911848 9-May-2022 13:48
My one piece of advice is that if the screen is not at least full HD, don't buy it. Quite why laptop retailers think a 14-15" screen with lower resolution than a mid range phone is acceptable is a mystery

