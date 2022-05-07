MortalCompote:

Good afternoon😃

Could I get assistance please with the following.

Looking to buy a Laptop, but am unsure what to buy. Any recommendations on stores please.

I prefer i5 or i7 if possible

SSD over HD, happy to go with HD.

Budget:- $1000 and under

Myself:- Youtube, movies, MS office

Grandkids:- Robox or Roblox gaming thing.

I do have the following and am wondering if they are worth fixing.

Elitebook 8570p

Condition:-

No screen backlight (black monitor-tested on another monitor as well. Same result).

No spacebar

Was told whole keyboard had to be replaced.

Elitebook 8460p

Only some keys work

Needs New HD

Thank you so much.