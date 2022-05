Doing some googling... this page https://www.lenovo.com/au/en/laptops/thinkpad/thinkpad-a-series/A475/p/22TP2TAA475 says with an external battery you can get 10 hours, which suggests 5 hours to me on the internal battery alone. This review seems to back that up. Lenovo ThinkPad A475 Review - Laptopmain.com

These manufacturer specs tend to be under ridiculously ideal conditions though. 3 hours for the original battery of a secondhand laptop for everyday use sounds pretty good to me. It may not be worth changing the battery unless you really need that extra 1-2 hours.