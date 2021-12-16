Hi, I have reently moved to Skinny and I am using the Skinny provided wifi router. With ethernet cable, I can get about 700Mbps (with Fibre Max plan) download but when I am using wifi, the speed dropped to about 500Mbps.
I have put the laptop about 30cm away from the Skinny router and the speed is about the same. I have also tried with Asus XT8 router but the wifi speed is about the same. When I was with Vodafone (I was on the normal speed plan) and with both cable and wifi, I can get to 300Mbps easily.
I was using the Asus router with Vodafone and never have problem with speed. Any idea why the wkfi speed on Skinny is that slow?
Thank you