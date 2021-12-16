Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Skinny connection-wifi slow speed
eatout

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#291972 16-Dec-2021 19:55
Send private message

Hi, I have reently moved to Skinny and I am using the Skinny provided wifi router. With ethernet cable, I can get about 700Mbps (with Fibre Max plan) download but when I am using wifi, the speed dropped to about 500Mbps. 

 

 

 

I have put the laptop about 30cm away from the Skinny router and the speed is about the same. I have also tried with Asus XT8 router but the wifi speed is about the same. When I was with Vodafone (I was on the normal speed plan) and with both cable and wifi, I can get to 300Mbps easily. 

 

 

I was using the Asus router with Vodafone and never have problem with speed. Any idea why the wkfi speed on Skinny is that slow?

 

 

 

Thank you

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Linux
8974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2833668 16-Dec-2021 20:10
Send private message

Nothing wrong here move along! That is not slow over WiFi

MaxineN
1024 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2833670 16-Dec-2021 20:13
Send private message

You're either maxing out the Skinny's AC WiFi solution or you're maxing out your devices WiFi.

 

Nothing wrong here it's working as expected and intended.

 

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Zeusssy
24 posts

Geek


  #2833673 16-Dec-2021 20:20
Send private message

Most likely cause is the testing medium, as Linux so nicely put it.
What problem are you having with your wifi only going at 520/350?

 


Wifi is best effort, that is showing both your own router, plus the SM1 are truly giving their best efforts, real world use is always going to be smaller numbers, though those numbers are still impressive and not something any provider will see as a problem.

 

 

 

 



farcus
1264 posts

Uber Geek


  #2833679 16-Dec-2021 20:40
Send private message

it's also worth mentioning that the Skinny provided router is an excellent router (same as Spark / BigPipe)  and much better than you will get from most other ISPs.

nztim
2262 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2833690 16-Dec-2021 21:29
Send private message

Don't ever expect gigabit on wifi unless you are prepared to spend mega bucks on Aruba Wifi6 (or similar) access points and ensure all your devices support wifi6

even then you will need 160mhz wide channels which will make you more prone to interference

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2833694 16-Dec-2021 21:45
Send private message

Your connection is working perfectly and nothing is wrong.

 

You need to understand how WiFi works, and there are literally hundreds of posts on here by me along with a number of blog posts.

 

Your speed is determined by your MCS connect rate which you can determine here - you will get around 50 - 60% of the PHY throughput in the real world  http://mcsindex.com/

 

Your maximum PHY rate is going to be determined by your device, so since the AP is a 4x4:4 device I assume your laptop you're connecting is probably only 3x3:3 hence the 500Mbps limit. You can determine your PHY rate by looking at your WiFi adapter and seeing the connect rate.

 

At 30cm you should have found your speeds slow down anyway as you'll be overloading the front end of the radio which will impact performance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eatout

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2833720 17-Dec-2021 05:59
Send private message

Thank you everyone for the reply. The router I have got has wifi 6 and I have wifi 6 on the phone as well and I am getting about 250Mbps on the phone. 

 

 

 

 



cyril7
8717 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2833723 17-Dec-2021 07:00
Send private message

Hi, just because its WiFi6 does not automatically imply that it will do near Gig speeds, practical considerations such as other interfering wifi systems may limit what bandwidth is used, as others have said, what you are getting looks fine.

 

Cyril

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2833724 17-Dec-2021 07:19
Send private message

eatout:

 

Thank you everyone for the reply. The router I have got has wifi 6 and I have wifi 6 on the phone as well and I am getting about 250Mbps on the phone. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most phones are only 2x2:2 so assuming you're running 40MHz channels (running 80MHz in a home unless you have an AP in every room is a terrible idea as you'll have very poor 5GHz coverage across a whole house) means a PHY rate of somewhere just over 500Mbps depending on exact settings so real world of just over 250Mbps. If you had a 3x3:3 laptop connected to that very same AP with the same settings you would see faster speeds.

 

Rather than being convinced you have an issue I can only encourage you to learn about WiFi, and how PHY rates are calculated, and how the number of chains on CPE means different speeds on different devices connected to the same AP. We can all type replies for days but until you understand these basic concepts you're clearly not going to understand why you don't actually have an issue.

 

 

 

 

quickymart
8688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2833725 17-Dec-2021 07:25
Send private message

There are people in the country who would love speeds like that. Those speeds are actually really good. No issues there.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 