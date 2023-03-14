KabinetKid

Hi

I have been having long discussions with Spark over their Smartmodem 2 4G modems and wifi connectivity to an older Toshiba laptop.

The issue is that the laptop cannot see the SSID of the Smart Modem.

I spent 3 hrs on the phone with their internet support guys had 3 replacement Smart Modems Nd still have no luck.

I have had then tell me that because other devices can connect to the Smart modem the issue is with my Laptop.

I counter that the laptop can connect to other wifi devices so the problem is wit their wifi on the smart modem not being compatable.

The previous supplier spark.lite ( skinny ) Huawei b315s modem worked fine - just needs mods to connect to the Spark 4g network.

Spark say they can't provide firmware for a b315s 0 don't have any lying around.

They won't escalate the problem to Arcadyan who supply the modems to spark and Huawei.

So I'm stuck with 2 devices to provide 4G connectivity to Spark and local Wifi.

Any Ideas?