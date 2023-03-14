Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark not so Smart modem 2 4G and Toshiba laptop Wifi.
KabinetKid

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303851 14-Mar-2023 15:28
Hi

 

I have been having long discussions with Spark over their Smartmodem 2 4G modems and wifi connectivity to an older Toshiba laptop.

 

The issue is that the laptop cannot see the SSID of the Smart Modem.

 

I spent 3 hrs on the phone with their internet support guys had 3 replacement Smart Modems Nd still have no luck.

 

I have had then tell me that because other devices can connect to the Smart modem the issue is with my Laptop.

 

I counter that the laptop can connect to other wifi devices so the problem is wit their wifi on the smart modem not being compatable.

 

The previous supplier spark.lite ( skinny ) Huawei b315s modem worked fine - just needs mods to connect to the Spark 4g network.

 

Spark say they can't provide firmware for a b315s 0 don't have any lying around.

 

They won't escalate the problem to Arcadyan who supply the modems to spark and Huawei. 

 

So I'm stuck with 2 devices to provide 4G connectivity to Spark and local Wifi.

 

Any Ideas?

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11439 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3050133 14-Mar-2023 15:39
How old is the Toshiba laptop? What operating system?




sdavisnz
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3050134 14-Mar-2023 15:39
use an ethernet cable.

 

 

 

 

 

hey you said any ideas   hahahahaha




KabinetKid

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3050139 14-Mar-2023 15:47
Yeah they said...

 

 

 

No not convinient



lxsw20
3088 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050142 14-Mar-2023 15:49
michaelmurfy:

 

How old is the Toshiba laptop? What operating system?

 

 

 

 

This^^ have you tried updating the drivers on the laptop.

 

 

 

I really wouldn't expect them to raise the issue with the vendor over one device.

KabinetKid

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3050144 14-Mar-2023 15:50
yes....

 

Drivers have been updated.

 

paid 300 for wifi and not getting the benefit...

 

Would be happy if they provide spark firmware for older Huawei devices...

sdavisnz
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3050147 14-Mar-2023 15:58
first thing i would try is an external USB wifi dongle.

 

 

 

if that works then you know your wifi chip on the laptop is the issue.




tripper1000
1526 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050152 14-Mar-2023 16:05
I have had the same issue and manged to get it working.

 

Have you tried setting the wifi channel on the router manually? Say to Channel 1.

 

If the router is on "auto" channel selection mode and then chooses a channel that the device (in my case an older tablet) can't see/use they won't see SSID or connect.

 

Your country setting in the WIFI setting (on both the router and laptop) also influences/causes this miss-match, since the available Wifi channels is different from one country to the next. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_WLAN_channels 

 

If that doesn't help, try setting the WIFI mode to B or G (temperately to see if it helps). If your laptop is too old for N or A and the router is set exclusively to N (or A) the laptop won't connect.

 

 

 

 



KabinetKid

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3050155 14-Mar-2023 16:09
Cool thanks

 

Best answer yet

 

Cheers

lxsw20
3088 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050156 14-Mar-2023 16:12
You've still not said what operating system / laptop model. You won't get great answers if you can't provide the full picture.

KabinetKid

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3050157 14-Mar-2023 16:13
toshiba - not sure of the model
Win 10

