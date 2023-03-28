Hello
I am using fibre 5G with Trustpower but my modem is an old VF ultra hub modem which is not performing well.
I want to get a 2nd hand one from Trademe but not sure what to buy.
Any help appreciated please.
Thanks
What is Fibre 5G? You are either on one or the other
I am on Fibre
Even more confusion are you on SparkNZ or Trustpower? You have posted this in the Spark forum but mention VodafoneNZ
But saying you are on Trustpower
I am on trustpower...................was not sure were to post.
Dont worry if you cant help me
Trustpower should give you a new Eero 6 - I have one of them and they are really good.
If you have been with them more than 12 months already, see if you can re-sign to a new 12 month contract for them to send you one for free?
If you do get an Eero6 from TradeMe instead it should just get settings automatically when you connect it (most of the ones on TradeMe are ex-Trustpower modems)
beenz:
@beenz Then I would of posted in ' New Zealand Broadband '
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49
Have you spoken to Trustpower about getting a new Router?