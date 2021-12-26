Geektastic

Not that I am a massive collector or anything but comics and geeks go together like Batman and Robin usually so it is strange that there is no forum for comics and associated ephemera.
Interesting. I never seen a single discussion about this topic here on Geekzone.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
freitasm:
Interesting. I never seen a single discussion about this topic here on Geekzone.
Maybe chicken and egg? 😆
Maybe this thread should be in comic sans?
Dratsab:
Maybe this thread should be in comic sans?
Without comic?
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I think its full name is "Comic Sans MS", aka "comic without Microsoft" :)
@Dratsab:
Maybe this thread should be in comic sans?
Why not?
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
@Behodar:
I think its full name is "Comic Sans MS", aka "comic without Microsoft" :)
You might be right.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
I think it should be in Judge Dredd Lawgiver Bold.
I don't like this.
http://comicsanscriminal.com/
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
@michaelmurfy:
I don't like this.
http://comicsanscriminal.com/
FTFY
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
I hate this font with a burning passion.
Why...
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
I was actually browsing the comic shop on Cuba St other day and found the are quite a few new Asterix titles recently released.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
2000 AD / Judge Dredd > everything
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
I managed to pick up a copy of the Illustrated Guide To The Amtrak Wars about a year back for US$51.00 from a seller on eBay, after a minor bidding war with one other person. Aside from a few Asterix comic book, it's about all I have.