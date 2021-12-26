Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneComics forum (typed this 3 times to try and make the subject "meaningful"!)
Geektastic

16710 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293066 26-Dec-2021 08:51
Send private message

Not that I am a massive collector or anything but comics and geeks go together like Batman and Robin usually so it is strange that there is no forum for comics and associated ephemera.





View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73960 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838487 26-Dec-2021 08:55
Send private message

Interesting. I never seen a single discussion about this topic here on Geekzone.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Geektastic

16710 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838489 26-Dec-2021 08:58
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Interesting. I never seen a single discussion about this topic here on Geekzone.

 

 

 

 

Maybe chicken and egg? 😆





Dratsab
3803 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838493 26-Dec-2021 09:07
Send private message

Maybe this thread should be in comic sans?



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6287 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2838494 26-Dec-2021 09:09
Send private message

Dratsab:

 

Maybe this thread should be in comic sans?

 

 

Without comic?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Behodar
8292 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838496 26-Dec-2021 09:19
Send private message

I think its full name is "Comic Sans MS", aka "comic without Microsoft" :)

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73960 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838498 26-Dec-2021 09:19
Send private message

@Dratsab:

 

Maybe this thread should be in comic sans?

 

 

Why not?




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73960 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838499 26-Dec-2021 09:20
Send private message

@Behodar:

 

I think its full name is "Comic Sans MS", aka "comic without Microsoft" :)

 

 

You might be right.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



Geektastic

16710 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838502 26-Dec-2021 09:35
Send private message

I think it should be in Judge Dredd Lawgiver Bold.





michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10973 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838505 26-Dec-2021 09:45
Send private message

I don't like this.

http://comicsanscriminal.com/





Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73960 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838506 26-Dec-2021 09:52
Send private message

@michaelmurfy:

 

I don't like this.

http://comicsanscriminal.com/

 

 

FTFY




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

MaxineN
1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2838507 26-Dec-2021 09:57
Send private message

I hate this font with a burning passion.

 

 

 

Why...




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10973 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838516 26-Dec-2021 10:29
Send private message

Anyway. This thread is about comics, not about the comical font. I’ll start and say because of this thread I’m likely going to go into a comic shop and pick up a few because I seriously forgot they existed.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73960 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838517 26-Dec-2021 10:33
Send private message

I was actually browsing the comic shop on Cuba St other day and found the are quite a few new Asterix titles recently released.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Lias
4865 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838524 26-Dec-2021 10:42
Send private message

2000 AD / Judge Dredd > everything




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Dratsab
3803 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838535 26-Dec-2021 11:28
Send private message

I managed to pick up a copy of the Illustrated Guide To The Amtrak Wars about a year back for US$51.00 from a seller on eBay, after a minor bidding war with one other person. Aside from a few Asterix comic book, it's about all I have.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 