You Tube volume too low
phoenixx

#303585 20-Feb-2023 18:39
Hi,

 

How to increase You Tube volume on my laptop? Volume on You Tube videos is at max, so are laptop speakers. No problem with YT on TV and phone, just laptop. I've checked all my settings and am at a loss now, can anyone help please?

richms
  #3039576 20-Feb-2023 18:43
Assuming it is windows as mac users always say what they are using, have you checked that chrome/edge/whatever isn't turned down in the windows mixer? Right click the volume icon and choose open mixer and each app has its own slider, sometimes more than one for some apps because of their child processes. 




Richard

driller2000
  #3039634 20-Feb-2023 20:00
Had similar issue on my desktop with sound volume generally. 

 

So I installed Equalizer APO and that allowed me to boost gain (by sound device, not app) and mess with frequencies in the equalizer - and that has done the trick for me.

