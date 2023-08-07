Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandHyperfibre slow upload latency?
havenplaygame

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306615 7-Aug-2023 17:21
I just got hyperfiber connected (changed from 2degrees standard fibre to Zeronet hyperfibre).


All the marketing says hyperfibre has lower latency, which was the primary draw for me.


Here's my before and after, according to speedtest.net:


 


Before:


Idle: 2 ms


Download: 10 ms


Upload: 7 ms


 


After:


Idle: 1 ms


Download: 8 ms


Upload: 20 ms


 


This concerns me, because outgoing packets are obviously of vital importance for online gaming. Has anyone else got some latency stats they can share for their hyperfibre? Thanks.

Wombat1
248 posts

Master Geek


  #3112913 7-Aug-2023 17:28
Not sure how they can advertise faster latency to be honest.

 

I mean does light travel faster on hyperfibre compared to regular fibre? Its all just marketing BS 

 
 
 
 

Linux
9907 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3112915 7-Aug-2023 17:33
You need to tell us how you are testing!

Are you using the App or via browser?

Behodar
9068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3112916 7-Aug-2023 17:39
It'll most likely be the ISP change, not the hyperfibre change, that caused the latency increase.

