Has the IPv6 Geekzone logo gone away? I'm currently getting a 10/10 score on https://test-ipv6.com/ but I'm not seeing the Geekzone IPv6 logo.
Has the IPv6 Geekzone logo gone away? I'm currently getting a 10/10 score on https://test-ipv6.com/ but I'm not seeing the Geekzone IPv6 logo.
Still there for me (on Quic).
Still there for me on Mercury.
Join Mercury and I’ll get bonus rewards points. Make sure you use my referral link to explore their wonderful offers. https://www.mercury.co.nz/join?m_copc=FGF50&m_rc=100211888685
Router: UXG-Lite
AP's: 2x U6-Pro, 1x U6-Lite, 1x UK-Ultra, 1x AC Mesh Pro
Phone: S26 Ultra
Wearable: Garmin Forerunner 955
Interesting - I'm also on Quic, but I often have issues with my IPv6 connectivity breaking, so I keep an eye on the Geekzone logo to see if it's working.
I've tried a bunch of online IPv6 test sites and they all report no issues. Must be an issue on my side somewhere.
IPv6 also working for me on 2d.
IPv6 logo for me on Quic.
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Good for me on Quic.
I have had a similar issue and rebooted my ONT - Fixed.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Not there for me on Spark. Oh, wait. Damn, Spark!
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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No matter where you go, there you are.
Stu:
Not there for me on Spark. Oh, wait. Damn, Spark!
We know the solution to that.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
And it's back... Definitely an issue on my side - even after a bunch of fiddling, the IPv6 logo wasn't showing. But restarting Firefox fixed it. lol
amanzi:
And it's back... Definitely an issue on my side - even after a bunch of fiddling, the IPv6 logo wasn't showing. But restarting Firefox fixed it. lol
I'd say the browser failed to get an IPv6 address from DNS and cached the IPv4 result. Restarting it fixed the problem.
Remember Happy Eyeballs.
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freitasm:
I'd say the browser failed to get an IPv6 address from DNS and cached the IPv4 result. Restarting it fixed the problem.
Remember Happy Eyeballs.
TIL :-)
amanzi:You forgot the golden rule of IT, which is known to solve 50% of user problems... 😅
And it's back... Definitely an issue on my side - even after a bunch of fiddling, the IPv6 logo wasn't showing. But restarting Firefox fixed it. lol
cddt:
amanzi:You forgot the golden rule of IT, which is known to solve 50% of user problems... 😅
And it's back... Definitely an issue on my side - even after a bunch of fiddling, the IPv6 logo wasn't showing. But restarting Firefox fixed it. lol
And if at first you don't succeed you try the other 50% 😀
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Lost all IPv6 connectivity here after our Quic connection had multiple disconnections yesterday.
Had to restart the UDM SE to get it going again.
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