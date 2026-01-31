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ForumsVetta and QuicIPv6 logo missing
amanzi

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#323894 31-Jan-2026 10:29
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Has the IPv6 Geekzone logo gone away? I'm currently getting a 10/10 score on https://test-ipv6.com/ but I'm not seeing the Geekzone IPv6 logo.

 

 

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Behodar
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  #3457400 31-Jan-2026 10:33
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Still there for me (on Quic).



JemS
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  #3457401 31-Jan-2026 10:40
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Still there for me on Mercury.




 

Join Mercury and I’ll get bonus rewards points. Make sure you use my referral link to explore their wonderful offers. https://www.mercury.co.nz/join?m_copc=FGF50&m_rc=100211888685 

 

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amanzi

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  #3457402 31-Jan-2026 10:41
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Interesting - I'm also on Quic, but I often have issues with my IPv6 connectivity breaking, so I keep an eye on the Geekzone logo to see if it's working.

 

I've tried a bunch of online IPv6 test sites and they all report no issues. Must be an issue on my side somewhere.



boosacnoodle
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  #3457447 31-Jan-2026 10:55
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IPv6 also working for me on 2d.

freitasm
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  #3457448 31-Jan-2026 10:58
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IPv6 logo for me on Quic.




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xpd

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  #3457458 31-Jan-2026 12:09
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All good here on Quic

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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Gordy7
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  #3457459 31-Jan-2026 12:12
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Good for me on Quic.

 

I have had a similar issue and rebooted my ONT - Fixed.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Stu

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  #3457460 31-Jan-2026 12:25
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Not there for me on Spark. Oh, wait. Damn, Spark!




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

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MaxineN
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  #3457461 31-Jan-2026 12:31
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Stu:

 

Not there for me on Spark. Oh, wait. Damn, Spark!

 

 

We know the solution to that.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

amanzi

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  #3457462 31-Jan-2026 12:31
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And it's back... Definitely an issue on my side - even after a bunch of fiddling, the IPv6 logo wasn't showing. But restarting Firefox fixed it. lol

freitasm
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  #3457465 31-Jan-2026 12:51
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amanzi:

 

And it's back... Definitely an issue on my side - even after a bunch of fiddling, the IPv6 logo wasn't showing. But restarting Firefox fixed it. lol

 

 

I'd say the browser failed to get an IPv6 address from DNS and cached the IPv4 result. Restarting it fixed the problem.

 

Remember Happy Eyeballs.




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amanzi

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  #3457467 31-Jan-2026 12:53
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freitasm:

 

I'd say the browser failed to get an IPv6 address from DNS and cached the IPv4 result. Restarting it fixed the problem.

 

Remember Happy Eyeballs.

 

 

TIL :-)

cddt
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  #3457550 1-Feb-2026 07:50
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amanzi:

 

And it's back... Definitely an issue on my side - even after a bunch of fiddling, the IPv6 logo wasn't showing. But restarting Firefox fixed it. lol

 

You forgot the golden rule of IT, which is known to solve 50% of user problems... 😅

Gordy7
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  #3457626 1-Feb-2026 12:22
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cddt:

 

amanzi:

 

And it's back... Definitely an issue on my side - even after a bunch of fiddling, the IPv6 logo wasn't showing. But restarting Firefox fixed it. lol

 

You forgot the golden rule of IT, which is known to solve 50% of user problems... 😅

 

 

And if at first you don't succeed you try the other 50% 😀




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

CYaBro
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  #3457646 1-Feb-2026 13:20
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Lost all IPv6 connectivity here after our Quic connection had multiple disconnections yesterday. 
Had to restart the UDM SE to get it going again. 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

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