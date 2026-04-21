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ForumsGeekzoneGeekzone Live - broken without security check
skewt

754 posts

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#324520 21-Apr-2026 10:33
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If you browse to Geekzone live, it wont load any data.. just shows blank..

 

 

the fix is you have to click 'Click to Login' then complete the cloud flare security check, after that you can return to the page and data will load

 

 

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freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3482714 21-Apr-2026 10:35
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I will check. It's probably one of the rules.




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freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3482716 21-Apr-2026 10:38
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Fixed now.




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skewt

754 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 216


  #3482717 21-Apr-2026 10:39
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Perfect! thank you



Eva888
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  #3482723 21-Apr-2026 11:52
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Since yesterday I keep getting signed out. Today when composing a reply, it signed me out when I sent the reply and the post was lost.

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