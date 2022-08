Apsattv: I just installed the vodafone TV app on an android tablet here. Wow is this correct? only these channel will livestream Prime

TVSN

Al Jazeera

Shine

Hope

Firstlight Not even tv1/2. I was expecting to be able to livestream all the Freeview channels at a minimum when connected via home wifi.

I'm guessing that without a link to a Vodafone TV service then you only get unlocked channels.

And you need to use the 'Manage TV' function via the MyVodafone app or the MyVodafone website to register devices for the Vodafone TV app.

Guessing again, you only get the 'Manage TV' option when you subscribe to the Vodafone TV device.

...

The question I would like to know the answer to is.... Will my existing Vodafone TV device need to be replaced to get the newer functions (ignoring the hardware changes obviously) or will I get them as part of the software upgrade?