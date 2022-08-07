IWorkOnPis

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Anyone Noticing A 200 Megabit Speed Drop On Vodafone 100/300 Fibre?
#299057 7-Aug-2022 08:16
Here Are Some Details:

 

ONT: Chrous Model 100

 

Modem: Huawei HG569

 

Mesh: Google Nest

 

Speed Test Result (Over Ethernet): 100 Upload, 100 Download.

  #2951504 7-Aug-2022 08:24
Have you checked the cables? Can you try swapping them around and also can you try swapping RGW(that HG659) around with something else?

The fact that you say it’s only doing 100/100 is an easy indication the ont and the HG659 are not negotiating at 1gbps rather 100mbps




  #2951507 7-Aug-2022 08:47
MaxineN: Have you checked the cables? Can you try swapping them around and also can you try swapping RGW(that HG659) around with something else?

The fact that you say it’s only doing 100/100 is an easy indication the ont and the HG659 are not negotiating at 1gbps rather 100mbps

 

 

 

I have, and i even tried swapping the modem for a netgear nighthawk D7000. Still, no change.

  #2951563 7-Aug-2022 09:27
What about the device we're testing on? Making sure that's got a 1gbps negotiated link? Otherwise might want to give 777 a call to see what the ONT is doing and potentially log a fault in case the ONT is seeing reduced robustness(which can do all sorts of things).




  #2951567 7-Aug-2022 09:39
Hi if you are only negotiating 100/100 are you sure you don't have a cable fault, all those interfaces will do GigE, if not most likely fault is a bad cable, 100Mb only requires two of the pairs in the cable, GigE needs all four

Cyril

