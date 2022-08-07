IWorkOnPis

Here Are Some Details:
ONT: Chrous Model 100
Modem: Huawei HG569
Mesh: Google Nest
Speed Test Result (Over Ethernet): 100 Upload, 100 Download.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
MaxineN: Have you checked the cables? Can you try swapping them around and also can you try swapping RGW(that HG659) around with something else?
The fact that you say it’s only doing 100/100 is an easy indication the ont and the HG659 are not negotiating at 1gbps rather 100mbps
I have, and i even tried swapping the modem for a netgear nighthawk D7000. Still, no change.
What about the device we're testing on? Making sure that's got a 1gbps negotiated link? Otherwise might want to give 777 a call to see what the ONT is doing and potentially log a fault in case the ONT is seeing reduced robustness(which can do all sorts of things).
