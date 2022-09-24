Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Possible to switch sim card from Doro flip phone to Huawei smart?
My wife has an old and very simple Doro 631 flip-phone that runs on a $20 top-up Vodafone account. Up to now this arrangement has been perfectly adequate for her requirements, which rarely exceed around one call per month. But a friend with a smart phone has started sending her frequent text messages, which often take my wife an hour or more to compose and send. The friend is currently under a good deal of stress, so my wife is reluctant to ask her to stop messaging this way.

 

I have a couple of new, unused older model Huawei smart phones, a Y330 (2014?) and a Y6 (2018?). Would it be possible to switch the Doro sim card to one of these phones? The Y6 might be the best - it's larger with a bigger display.

 

   




You should be able to swap them if the SIM card size is the same.

 

If they are different sizes and the one in the Doro phone isn't a multi-fit type SIM then it will probably require a replacement SIM. 




Check the Specs on both handsets and see what size SIM card they take

