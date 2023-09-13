Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Full download but 0 upload speed, Chorus fault?
yongxizzlay

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#307037 13-Sep-2023 21:42
Send private message quote this post

Hey guys, 

 

 

 

Long time lurker here and I would like to get some insight from fellow geekzoners! 

 

Last saturday I had noticed that our internet at home (AKL) had slowed down so upon a speed test, it came back from 900+Mbps and 0-1 Mbps...

 

Was with One NZ and called the tech team but got sent to phillipines call centre and they were not much help so I switched to 2degrees and managed to get some help from the NZ based team which were super helpful and have lodged a fault with Chorus after numerrous testing (changing ethernet cables, different devices etc)

 

I'm not too familiar with how Fibre works and was wondering if a dodgey cable would of cause this or would a dodgey fibre cable would just give me no internet at all?
Or would this be an error at the Chorus exchange end?

 

Still waiting for an update from Chorus but the upload is so slow its impossible to load a simple webpage atm.

 

 

 

P.s. this fault actually happened a month prior and I saw a Chorus van outside which I went to speak with and he mentioned the opposite neighbour had no internet and it was something to do with the Chorus server as the cables were alright, 30 min later, the internet connection disconnected for 10 min then came back and everything was normal.

 

 

 

Cheers! 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75928 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3127442 13-Sep-2023 22:08
Send private message quote this post

Have you changed anything at all on your network? Cables, DNS, IP addresses, anything?

 

Are your clients connected via Wi-Fi or via Ethernet? All clients having the same problem?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
yongxizzlay

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3127446 13-Sep-2023 22:31
Send private message quote this post

No I haven't changed anything at all.
When I noticed it was on Saturday morning so might of happened overnight.

I've tried wired connection, same as wifi, tried 3 different routers and all the exact same symptoms.

Even tried turning off wifi and just have 1 wired computer connected and still the same symptoms

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75928 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3127454 13-Sep-2023 23:46
Send private message quote this post

And turned the ONT off and on again?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 