I am desperate to recover my old phone number. I had this prepay Skinny number for 6 years (which I changed to Vodafone fairly early). About 2 years ago I moved to the UK for work and changed to a British SIM so didn't use the NZ SIM for a long while. A couple of weeks ago I went to the USA on a work trip and my email account locked me out due to suspicious location, and the only way I can recover the email is with my old NZ phone number.



I contacted both ONENZ and Skinny and they have both told me they can't help me, and they can't reactivate the number.



I have had the email address for 26 years and I run my business through it, it is absolutely devastating my business right now being unable to access my email account. Microsoft has fully automated their account recovery form which does not work for me, I have tried twice a day for the last two weeks.



At this point my only hope is recovering my old NZ SIM as fast as I can before it runs my business into the ground. I honestly had no idea that these SIM cards even deactivated once it was linked with someone



Can anyone help me!