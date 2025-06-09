Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3G shutdown: check your phones
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79116 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#319858 9-Jun-2025 08:50


Since 3G is being shutdown by local networks by end of 2025, this is a reminder to check your phones for compatibility with the 4G/5G standards.

 

Older phones, phone with old firmwares, 3G-only phones and some imported phones may not comply with the requirements for a 4G/5G-only world. 

 

The phone needs to support the VoLTE standard to be able to make phone calls. 

 

If you noticed that the network icon on your phone switches from 4G/5G to 3G when placing a voice call, then you need to check that your phone supports 4G/5G networks, is set to use 4G/5G or have updates available.

 

Another way to check is by sending a message to 550, cointaining "3G" (without the quotes). You will receive a reply with its current status.

 

3G-only phones won't connect to any network after the 3G shutdown. 4G phones without VoLTE support will not be able to make voice calls (although it may still be used for data-only).

 

You can find more information here: https://www.tcf.org.nz/digital-living/understanding-the-3g-shutdown 




Create new topic
Metamorphic
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3381916 9-Jun-2025 09:12


I texted 550 using my iPhone 11 Pro Max, purchased in the US. If I understand the reply correctly, it seems my phone uses the 3G network for voice calls, despite being set to use voice over 4G in the iPhone settings. That's most unfortunate — the phone is still in fantastic condition and does everything I need it to. I was planning to use it until it malfunctioned. It looks like I have no choice now but to buy a new phone. Can anyone recommend a company in NZ that offers a reasonable price for used iPhones that can be operated overseas?

 
 
 
 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79116 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3381917 9-Jun-2025 09:14


While I see the temptation on a second hand phone, I'd be cautious of any second hand iPhone bought overseas. It's too easy for stolen phones to be sold online.

 

In any, I suggest you create a new thread to find more about where to source a phone.




nztim
3722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3381918 9-Jun-2025 09:16


Pointers for Apple Users

 

  • If you have an iPhone 11 or above VoLTE is on by default and cannot be disabled
  • If you have an iPhone 6s to iPhone 11 you need to enable VoLTE under Mobile Data settings, it is not on by default
  • If you have an iPhone iPhone6 or older you need to replace the phone (or just keep using it as a data only device)




muppet
2546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3381919 9-Jun-2025 09:16


I bought my daughter a phone from here - it didn't say "4G/VoLTE" when I bought it, so I emailed them to ask and they confirmed it is 4G/VoLTE enabled (and now the product page specifically calls it out)

 

What alarms me a little though is that 2Degrees texted her to the other day to say "Your phone isn't VoLTE compatible".

 

Does anyone know how 2D check this? I assume they are just looking at IMEI or similar, not actually verifying if the phone has ever made a 4G call? (Apologies if I am taking this thread in a direction it's not supposed to go, please delete this post if so)

nztim
3722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3381920 9-Jun-2025 09:18


Metamorphic:

 

I texted 550 using my iPhone 11 Pro Max, purchased in the US. If I understand the reply correctly, it seems my phone uses the 3G network for voice calls, despite being set to use voice over 4G in the iPhone settings. That's most unfortunate — the phone is still in fantastic condition and does everything I need it to. I was planning to use it until it malfunctioned. It looks like I have no choice now but to buy a new phone. Can anyone recommend a company in NZ that offers a reasonable price for used iPhones that can be operated overseas?

 

 

Update the software, iPhone 11 is fully supported, you may need enable VolTE (if its old software)

 

 




Metamorphic
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3381921 9-Jun-2025 09:19


freitasm:

 

In any, I suggest you create a new thread to find more about where to source a phone.

 

 

I don't want help buying a new phone. I want help selling my American purchased iPhone to an overseas buyer, since it will still work just fine in the U.S. and other countries. Are there companies in NZ that hoover up used phones in NZ and ship them overseas? I am well aware that such a service can also facilitate the sale of phones stolen in NZ, but that's certainly not the case with my phone.

Metamorphic
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3381922 9-Jun-2025 09:20


nztim:

 

Update the software, iPhone 11 is fully supported, you may need enable VolTE (if its old software)

 

 

 

 

The phone's software is fully up-to-date. The problem might be cropping up because of different LTE bands used in the US / NZ, perhaps?



nztim
3722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3381923 9-Jun-2025 09:22


Metamorphic:

 

The phone's software is fully up-to-date. The problem might be cropping up because of different LTE bands used in the US / NZ, perhaps?

 

 

It won't be that, can you A Number of the Phone... Settings > General > About  

 

Tap on Model Number it will change to an A Number




Metamorphic
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3381924 9-Jun-2025 09:23


nztim:

 

Metamorphic:

 

The phone's software is fully up-to-date. The problem might be cropping up because of different LTE bands used in the US / NZ, perhaps?

 

 

It won't be that, can you A Number of the Phone... Settings > General > About  

 

Tap on Model Number it will change to an A Number

 

 

A2161

nztim
3722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3381926 9-Jun-2025 09:30


Metamorphic:

 

A2161

 

 

Ahh! it Lacks Band 28 for rural towers

 

That doesn't answer the VoLTE question..... to answer that hotspot your phone to your laptop and get a constant ping running to say 8.8.8.8 (ping -t 8.8.8.8)

 

Then call your phone from another phone or dial 0800 000 000 from your phone

 

if the ping drops you are going over 3G if the ping keeps running you are going over VoLTE

 

Also B28 is now used in the US as well, so you are SOL selling back to the US




Metamorphic
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3381998 9-Jun-2025 10:36


nztim:

 

Metamorphic:

 

A2161

 

 

Ahh! it Lacks Band 28 for rural towers

 

That doesn't answer the VoLTE question..... to answer that hotspot your phone to your laptop and get a constant ping running to say 8.8.8.8 (ping -t 8.8.8.8)

 

Then call your phone from another phone or dial 0800 000 000 from your phone

 

if the ping drops you are going over 3G if the ping keeps running you are going over VoLTE

 

Also B28 is now used in the US as well, so you are SOL selling back to the US

 

 

Those are great instructions, thanks! Pinging works while making the call. If I understand correctly, that means my phone will not work in areas of New Zealand where band 28 is a requirement, but otherwise will continue to work next year in areas where band 28 is not required. The issue of band 28 aside, from reading some earlier posts you've made, it seems you are confident that the phone's firmware will have been automatically updated to allow it to work as expected on New Zealand other bands?

 

Incidentally, this website indicates band 28 is not used in the US. I guess you are seeing something different? 

 

 







