I am running WIN 10 home on a laptop with 20H2 installed.
Currently my wife's PC has two users - her and our grandson. Both have separate user IDs, both with MS accounts with family settings intended to limit grandson's website access. She is an adminstrator, grandson is not so cannot install software. Both are sensitive to which user ID they use - grandson does not want grandmother's user profile 'interfering' with his game-playing 'experience', however my wife started to get nags from a pop-up when she logged on, to install the 'full version' of some software (I dont recall the name now - short-term memory failure at play here) at a substantial cost. This software was related to Steam so it is likely my grandson was involved. He may have been inadvertently playing using my wife's user ID so could have done something that resulted in the nagware being installed.
I ran a Windows Security full scan, nothing found.
I downloaded a trial version of Malwarebytes. This found and removed the nagware.
I am therefore no longer confident that Defender provides all the protection needed, which is contrary to the advice given here by many contributors. I would welcome any guidance on why this happened and in the given circumstances whether a paid version of Malwarebytes should be used on my wife's PC.