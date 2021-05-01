OldGeek: I downloaded a trial version of Malwarebytes. This found and removed the nagware. I am therefore no longer confident that Defender provides all the protection needed, which is contrary to the advice given here by many contributors. I would welcome any guidance on why this happened and in the given circumstances whether a paid version of Malwarebytes should be used on my wife's PC.

For many years, it has been common to use Windows Defender real-time scanning alongside Malwarebytes for on-demand scanning. This would also have removed your problem.

The main reason for this setup is that it is free and gives broad protection. Windows Defender is primarily an anti-virus and picked up most immediate threats. Malwarebytes, which has historically focused on spyware, trojans and PUPs, mopped up the rest. If you check the websites for both products you should be able to see their different focus.

You may be advised that running two real-time anti-virus programs is notorious for slowing down systems, not just for the double scanning, but also because they are competing for the same resources and can, in the worst case, produce deadlocks. However, I did run them both for real-time scanning without stalling my system when I had a Malwarebytes paid subscription which unlocks real-time scanning.

https://www.howtogeek.com/230158/how-to-run-malwarebytes-alongside-another-antivirus/