Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingReceived email with a .pgp file. Don't know what to do next
alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289450 7-Sep-2021 07:15
Send private message

I have a pension plan with a UK company.

 

As part of determining my options, they are using Lloyds Banking Group to send and receive secure messages to/from the UK Company.

 

After setting up a passphrase I could read the intended email.

 

Now I have received another email from what looks like the same sender and it has 2 attachments. There is no message in the body of the email.

 

One has .txt file called version.txt which simply has the contents 'Version: 1'.

 

The second has a .pgp file called message.pgp.

 

Opening the pgp file in notepad it starts:

 

-----BEGIN PGP MESSAGE-----
Version: PGP Universal 3.4.2 (Build 10531)

 

Then presumably the coded message (949 characters) and finally

 

-----END PGP MESSAGE-----

 

I have downloaded gpg4win and it wants me to follow these instructions:

 

Get started – your next steps:

 

     

  1. Check integrity of the downloaded Gpg4win installer!
  2. Install Gpg4win.
  3. Create an OpenPGP key pair with Kleopatra. Sign/encrypt a file and email to yourself for testing.
  4. Read more about the public key method (see chapter 1-5 in Gpg4win Compendium).
  5. Ask your questions and report your problems to Gpg4win Community.

 

I need to do Step 3.

 

But before I continue.

 

Would the message contents be embedded in the .pgp file or is the .pgp file to be used for another purpose?

 

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
MadEngineer
2994 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2773388 7-Sep-2021 09:12
Send private message

Check section 7 on the documentation they linked to in step 4




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73832 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2773430 7-Sep-2021 10:21
Send private message

Do you have a PGP private key somewhere? You will need to load it into Kleopatra to be able to decrypt the message.

 

If you don't have the private key then it will be impossible to read it.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2773455 7-Sep-2021 11:22
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Do you have a PGP private key somewhere? You will need to load it into Kleopatra to be able to decrypt the message.

 

If you don't have the private key then it will be impossible to read it.

 

 

No, this is the first .pgp file I have ever received.

 

It's strange to receive an email from a known sender that has no message in the body of the email.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73832 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2773464 7-Sep-2021 11:34
Send private message

Ok, if you don't have a private key then not sure how they would have the public key to encrypt the message in first place.

 

Do you have an online portal for the bank? Perhaps they have a private key for you there (which would be very unsafe, seeing they would have access to both private and public keys).




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2773481 7-Sep-2021 11:48
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Do you have an online portal for the bank? Perhaps they have a private key for you there (which would be very unsafe, seeing they would have access to both private and public keys).

 

 

Yes. Just logged in. Under settings there are 2 options and mine is set to pdf.

 

I can find nothing else relating to PGP.

 

 

Below is the first email I received several days ago, but it was sent via Lloyds from the sender in the red box.

 

I replied via Lloyds and I can see my email in the Sent folder.

 

The email with PGP attachment, was from the same email address.

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73832 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2773492 7-Sep-2021 11:57
Send private message

Since you have not selected the "key or digital certificate" option I suggest you do not download or install anything linked from that email as it could be a phishing/scam/malware.

 

Contact the bank directly via the online portal to clarify. Do not reply to that email.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 