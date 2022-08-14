I have a Windows 10 cloned SSD that lost the MBR in the cloning process.

Will a re-install of Windows 10 keeping personal settings create an MBR on the SSD?

Longer story:

My son-in-law (100km away) had a HDD near death. Extremely/painfully slow desktop.

Managed to catch an image of the HDD using Macrium Reflect and transferred the image to an SSD.

I was never able to get access to the HDD again. Never had a second computer with me to help out.

However, the SSD ended up with no MBR.

Bit hazy - but in my rush Macrium Reflect had a build MBR option.... but it put the MBR on the Macrium Reflect USB stick.

Now the computer boots up using the USB stick. If I remove the USB stick when Windows is running - all stops.

To repair I have tried Aomei Partition Assist but it only repairs an MBR and does not create a new MBR.

I can of course leave him with the USB stick and SSD combo.... it does work.

I could also gather up his personal info and do a fresh install of Windows 10.