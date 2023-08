We are looking at a new laptop for basic web browsing, emails, Messenger and word processing. We have Office 2010 (which is completely adequate for what we want to do) on discs but most new laptops don't have a disc drive. A couple of questions:

can I load the Office disc onto a USB drive and transfer it onto the new computer?

is Office 10 compatible with Windows 11?

can we transfer the files/programs on the old computer onto a USB to transfer to the new computer?

Thank you in advance.