Can anyone recommend a pdf solution they're are using that is

easy to use (think lowest common demoninator in terms of user support desk)

can annotate/sign and join/re-arrange/optimise pdf's (we use the comment and sign feature of Acrobat Reader a lot)

works with outlook preview

Doesnt need to be strong on exporting to different formats (excel word etc) but wouldn't hurt.

Primarily I'm trying to get people away from scanning and re-scanning various documents we deal with and use a pdf solution to manage our docs better. We have a few users using Acrobat Pro but cant justify the cost of that across all of our users.