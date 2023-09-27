Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Recommendations for Free/Low Cost Easy to use PDF Software?
Can anyone recommend a pdf solution they're are using that is

 

  • easy to use (think lowest common demoninator in terms of user support desk)
  • can annotate/sign and join/re-arrange/optimise pdf's (we use the comment and sign feature of Acrobat Reader a lot)
  • works with outlook preview

Doesnt need to be strong on exporting to different formats (excel word etc) but wouldn't hurt.

 

Primarily I'm trying to get people away from scanning and re-scanning various documents we deal with and use a pdf solution to manage our docs better. We have a few users using Acrobat Pro but cant justify the cost of that across all of our users.

I recently bought PDF Pro 10 $NZ80 https://www.pdfpro10.com/.

 
 
 
 

Word ? :) Deals with most of our needs.... not sure about signing though.




Did some quick Reddit searching. 

 

Perhaps this? 

 

PDFgear - Bring Accessible PDF Software to the Masses
"Read, edit, convert, merge, and sign PDF files across devices, for completely free and without signing up."

 

 

 

Re: Outlook. A member of the team said this 20 days ago:
"About preview PDF attachments in Outlook with PDFgear, we're looking into this. This is really helpful in efficiency."

