What is Bing like these days?
Rikkitic

#311567 27-Jan-2024 11:57
I am not a fan of Google and I have been using Startpage as a search engine, which acts as an intermediary but recently I went back to Duckduckgo after a long period away.

 

Unfortunately Duckduckgo seems to have done something related to its privacy features that has slowed my searches to an absolute crawl. It usually takes several seconds before anything appears and sometimes nothing appears. It has become unusable to me.

 

As someone who hacked my way through most versions of Windows from the 1980s, I am not a huge fan of Microsoft either though I use it but now I am wondering if it might be worth taking another look at Bing. What do the knowledgeable people here think? Has it shed the Windows stupidities of the past and become something useful? How does it compare to Google, also in terms of user privacy?

 

 




mdf

  #3187239 27-Jan-2024 12:06
I use Bing a bit and it's fine. Not sure how you feel about gen AI, but for some things I find it really useful. Bing also has some nice Office 365 integrations but only relevant if you use O365. 

 
 
 
 

Rikkitic

  #3187242 27-Jan-2024 12:20
I don't use Office. I did just ask Bing what the difference was between male and female orgasm and it censored me! Microsoft must be very hung up about sex!

 

 




mentalinc
  #3187245 27-Jan-2024 12:50
still lets me search for firefox or chrome just fine.




xpd

  #3187246 27-Jan-2024 12:53
Its OK, but the CoPilot part of it is damn annoying, you think youre clicking on a link, and in reality its firing up AI.

 

 




Wombat1
  #3187270 27-Jan-2024 13:32
Rikkitic:

 

I don't use Office. I did just ask Bing what the difference was between male and female orgasm and it censored me! Microsoft must be very hung up about sex!

 

 

Or you not being totally honest about what you asked and what you were doing. Its pretty hard to get censored by Microsoft. 

Rikkitic

  #3187280 27-Jan-2024 13:52
Wombat1:

 

Rikkitic:

 

I don't use Office. I did just ask Bing what the difference was between male and female orgasm and it censored me! Microsoft must be very hung up about sex!

 

 

Or you not being totally honest about what you asked and what you were doing. Its pretty hard to get censored by Microsoft. 

 

 

Don't suggest things if you don't know what you are talking about. I literally typed 'What is the difference between male and female orgasm?' I started to get a scrolling response and then it was suddenly overwritten by 'let's talk about something else instead' or words to that effect. I don't remember exactly. All other text was blanked and there was no further response. The dialogue box would not allow me to ask any further questions. 

 

Before that I just asked a couple of random questions, the last one being what was involved in terraforming Mars. Hardly the kind of stuff to set off Mrs Grundy!

 

If you feel a need to check up on me, try it yourself and see what response you get. I would be interested to know.

 

 

 

  




rscole86
  #3187283 27-Jan-2024 13:56
Are you sure you were using Bing, and not the Bing chat/copilot?

Bing search works fine, several pages of results. Bing chat gives me a single response, then says that's enough for now etc.



Rikkitic

  #3187309 27-Jan-2024 14:37
rscole86: Are you sure you were using Bing, and not the Bing chat/copilot?

Bing search works fine, several pages of results. Bing chat gives me a single response, then says that's enough for now etc.

 

Yeah it was Bing chat. That's still Bing isn't it?

 

 

 

 




Brumfondl
  #3187312 27-Jan-2024 14:55
1) I would trust Bing Chat a lot less than Bing itself

 

2) I used Bing for about a year or so and it is not great

 

3) I currently use the Brave browser with DuckDuckGo as the search engine. I have had no slowdowns when searching so no idea what might be causing them, unless it is your browser of choice being dodgy. I also seem to have a higher chance of getting answers to the questions I search for than I did when using Bing, but obviously I have no data to back that up.





