I am not a fan of Google and I have been using Startpage as a search engine, which acts as an intermediary but recently I went back to Duckduckgo after a long period away.

Unfortunately Duckduckgo seems to have done something related to its privacy features that has slowed my searches to an absolute crawl. It usually takes several seconds before anything appears and sometimes nothing appears. It has become unusable to me.

As someone who hacked my way through most versions of Windows from the 1980s, I am not a huge fan of Microsoft either though I use it but now I am wondering if it might be worth taking another look at Bing. What do the knowledgeable people here think? Has it shed the Windows stupidities of the past and become something useful? How does it compare to Google, also in terms of user privacy?