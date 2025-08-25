For the last few days I have been looking at what could be causing the 'System' task to download around 10 gigs a day over a WIFI 5 connection. Google has helped out but the usual suspects with suspending WU and setting the connection to 'metered' has not yielded any results. A 'deep' scan by Malwarebytes reports nothing.

So I was getting around to a Windows refresh install through settings/system/recovery. All went well until it didn't - WU downloaded a 'refresh' copy of Windows then popped up a task reporting TPM 2.0 is not present and Windows 11 cannot install. This on a laptop with modest specs that came with Windows 10 about 6 years ago, so the upgrade to 11 was done through WU, not an install from a USB stick.



Looking in the BIOS, the only mention of TPM is that it is 'installed'. No mention of what TPM level. The latest BIOS for this machine is v2.2 dated in 2019. I did download and flashed the BIOS again but not change was observed.

Acer have a support website that qualifies model numbers that will run Windows 11. A515-51 is not there, but -48 and -56/57/58 are. So it looks like this is old hardware/BIOS that predates Windows 11.

WU is hung on an 'update' that it wont install and I have had 6 years or so of use, so time for a hardware update. I would be interested though to find a solution if there is one. I will not continue with hardware that is not up to running a stand-alone install of Windows 11. While moving to a new laptop is a PITA it will not take me long.



So is there any way of getting TPM 2.0 running in the absence of BIOS settings? If so I might give this laptop away to a local school.