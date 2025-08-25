Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWindows 11 running on a Acer Aspire A515-51 - (no TPM present)
OldGeek

911 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#321523 25-Aug-2025 09:15
Send private message

For the last few days I have been looking at what could be causing the 'System' task to download around 10 gigs a day over a WIFI 5 connection.  Google has helped out but the usual suspects with suspending WU and setting the connection to 'metered' has not yielded any results.  A 'deep' scan by Malwarebytes reports nothing.

 

So I was getting around to a Windows refresh install through settings/system/recovery.  All went well until it didn't - WU downloaded a 'refresh' copy of Windows then popped up a task reporting TPM 2.0 is not present and Windows 11 cannot install.  This on a laptop with modest specs that came with Windows 10 about 6 years ago, so the upgrade to 11 was done through WU, not an install from a USB stick.

Looking in the BIOS, the only mention of TPM is that it is 'installed'.  No mention of what TPM level.  The latest BIOS for this machine is v2.2 dated in 2019.  I did download and flashed the BIOS again but not change was observed.

 

Acer have a support website that qualifies model numbers that will run Windows 11.  A515-51 is not there, but -48 and -56/57/58 are.  So it looks like this is old hardware/BIOS that predates Windows 11.

 

WU is hung on an 'update' that it wont install and I have had 6 years or so of use, so time for a hardware update.  I would be interested though to find a solution if there is one.  I will not continue with hardware that is not up to running a stand-alone install of Windows 11.  While moving to a new laptop is a PITA it will not take me long.

So is there any way of getting TPM 2.0 running in the absence of BIOS settings?  If so I might give this laptop away to a local school.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

Create new topic
Oblivian
7312 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3407154 25-Aug-2025 09:31
Send private message quote this post

Powershell has tools like get-tpm to give you more info.

 

And theres a few friendly tools to create installers from ISO that can change the requirements flags which may get you out of a pickle using that rather than WinRE

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 