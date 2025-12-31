This is a useful feature in corporate environments where a managed browser supports SSO to business websites. In my environment, any work web services default to Edge (but could also default to any browser we choose - I just don't want Chrome on my endpoints...) so the experience for users is seamless and they don't have to keep logging in to the tools and services they use all day for work.

For those of us that are using Windows in a non-corporate environment, customisable settings exist to select which browser you want links to open with, and there are third-party apps in the Microsoft Store that let you go beyond the basic settings to define per-URL default browsers.

You seem to frequently conflate features like this with some grand Microsoft conspiracy, when it really seems like you misunderstand the purpose of the features you take issue with, and the real world benefits of those features. If this was one big anti-kingdragonfly business strategy by Microsoft then these customisations, whether native or 3rd party, wouldn't exist.

I'm also not sure the relevance of a 2yr old video. It's hard to find a video older than 6 months that's still relevant given the pace of change these days.