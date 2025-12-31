kingdragonfly:

Microsoft has been updating software so that web links clicked open in Microsoft Edge by default. This overrides your Windows default browser is setting, such as Chrome, Firefox, etc
- Microsoft Teams (desktop)
- Outlook for Windows
"Microsoft is always striving to improve and streamline our product experiences, offering new ways to use the Outlook for Windows app and the Microsoft Teams desktop app for Windows with the Microsoft Edge web browser.
Web links from Outlook emails or Teams chats now open in Microsoft Edge. When the link opens, the Outlook email or Teams chat also opens in the Microsoft Edge sidebar pane so you can view the link and the email or chat side-by-side.
This experience lets you easily access, read, and reply to your Outlook email or Teams chats using your matching authenticated profile. No more disruptive switching—just your full email or chat open next to your web links
If this
More keeping users inside Microsoft ecosystem longer
If you are using Gmail email, or other 3rd party email providers, you cannot yet view that mailbox in the Edge sidebar.
Microsoft's Gmail sidebar was supposed to be fixed 3 years ago.
If you sign in to Windows with a Gmail account or similar, some users report the Outlook sidebar sometimes doesn’t load correctly.