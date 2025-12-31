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ForumsMicrosoft WindowsMicrosoft Edge by default: web links from Teams and Outlook for Windows
kingdragonfly

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#323665 31-Dec-2025 09:16
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Microsoft wants to keeps users inside Edge longer without touching OS-level defaults.

Microsoft has been updating software so that web links clicked open in Microsoft Edge by default. This overrides your Windows default browser is setting, such as Chrome, Firefox, etc
  • Microsoft Teams (desktop)
  • Outlook for Windows
Web links from Outlook emails and Teams chats open in Microsoft Edge

"Microsoft is always striving to improve and streamline our product experiences, offering new ways to use the Outlook for Windows app and the Microsoft Teams desktop app for Windows with the Microsoft Edge web browser.

Web links from Outlook emails or Teams chats now open in Microsoft Edge. When the link opens, the Outlook email or Teams chat also opens in the Microsoft Edge sidebar pane so you can view the link and the email or chat side-by-side.

This experience lets you easily access, read, and reply to your Outlook email or Teams chats using your matching authenticated profile. No more disruptive switching—just your full email or chat open next to your web links in Edge so you can reference them side-by-side and stay in your flow.

If this ignoring your previous choice to use a pesky competitor's product and force you to opt-out experience isn't right for you, you can turn off this feature at any time in Outlook or Teams settings by selecting a specific browser to open web links buried under 4 levels."

More keeping users inside Microsoft ecosystem longer

If you are using Gmail email, or other 3rd party email providers, you cannot yet view that mailbox in the Edge sidebar.

Microsoft's Gmail sidebar was supposed to be fixed 3 years ago.

If you sign in to Windows with a Gmail account or similar, some users report the Outlook sidebar sometimes doesn’t load correctly.

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gehenna
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  #3448345 31-Dec-2025 10:32
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This is a useful feature in corporate environments where a managed browser supports SSO to business websites. In my environment, any work web services default to Edge (but could also default to any browser we choose - I just don't want Chrome on my endpoints...) so the experience for users is seamless and they don't have to keep logging in to the tools and services they use all day for work.  

 

For those of us that are using Windows in a non-corporate environment, customisable settings exist to select which browser you want links to open with, and there are third-party apps in the Microsoft Store that let you go beyond the basic settings to define per-URL default browsers. 

 

You seem to frequently conflate features like this with some grand Microsoft conspiracy, when it really seems like you misunderstand the purpose of the features you take issue with, and the real world benefits of those features. If this was one big anti-kingdragonfly business strategy by Microsoft then these customisations, whether native or 3rd party, wouldn't exist.  

 

I'm also not sure the relevance of a 2yr old video.  It's hard to find a video older than 6 months that's still relevant given the pace of change these days.  



KiwiSurfer
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  #3448398 31-Dec-2025 11:10
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My $WORK Microsoft 365 SSO works fine on Firefox. I just click any Microsoft link in any Microsoft app and it opens in Firefox seamlessly using my work SSO. Not sure what advantage Edge offers over other browsers?

 

I'd prefer to just have it open in the system default. If Edge is actually better then users can just select that as the system default.

gehenna
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  #3448399 31-Dec-2025 11:15
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KiwiSurfer:

 

My $WORK Microsoft 365 SSO works fine on Firefox. I just click any Microsoft link in any Microsoft app and it opens in Firefox seamlessly using my work SSO. Not sure what advantage Edge offers over other browsers?

 

I'd prefer to just have it open in the system default. If Edge is actually better then users can just select that as the system default.

 

 

I didn't say Edge has an advantage.  I said a managed browser behaves in the way Op mentioned for legitimate purposes, whichever browser is chosen.



TwoSeven
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  #3448426 31-Dec-2025 14:19
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I believe the  teams 2 client is built on Webview 2 which is an Edge Chromium derivative using the chromium stack - (same technology as Google chrome).

 

From memory, isn’t the teams default browser set in the teams settings rather than windows?




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kingdragonfly

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  #3448427 31-Dec-2025 14:20
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gehenna: ...


Well, credit where credit's due. At least you're polite.

Summary: An O/S should be like a good office receptionist. When they do their job well, nothing feels orchestrated. People and packages just end up in the right place, with minimal distrations.

If an office receptionist said this to me I'd be upset: "When you were in the bathroom, I saw you had a bottle of hemorrhoid cream. Your existing chair has a seat warmer. Ask me about the free one-month trial period to enable it."

Edge’s global browser market share is modest, roughly around 5% of all web usage worldwide.

On top of that most don’t even enable the Edge sidebar. I included a video of the Edge sidebar, because most wouldn't know what it is.

Off subject, the specific Edge sidebar feature is unique to Microsoft Edge itself. Ironically, Microsoft's newer Edge builds are removing or limiting sidebar apps because of Copilot.

I know other browsers have similar concepts to the sidebar, but no one but Microsoft explicitly positioned them as a productivity accelerator / "app-like"

kingdragonfly

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  #3448428 31-Dec-2025 14:26
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TwoSeven: isn’t the teams default browser set in the teams settings rather than windows?


Honestly I'm not an expert on Teams.

Teams and Outlook use their own in-app setting for opening links, not the Windows system default.

When that setting is enabled, links open in Edge by default, even if your system default browser is something else.

Personally I think that goes against the spirit of having a Windows system default.

 
 
 
 

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  #3448444 31-Dec-2025 15:09
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kingdragonfly:
TwoSeven: isn’t the teams default browser set in the teams settings rather than windows?


... Personally I think that goes against the spirit of having a Windows system default.

 

@gehenna: See above.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

TwoSeven
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  #3448598 1-Jan-2026 11:15
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kingdragonfly:
TwoSeven: isn’t the teams default browser set in the teams settings rather than windows?


Honestly I'm not an expert on Teams.

Teams and Outlook use their own in-app setting for opening links, not the Windows system default.

When that setting is enabled, links open in Edge by default, even if your system default browser is something else.

Personally I think that goes against the spirit of having a Windows system default.

 

If I were old school windows I would agree.

 

but the great thing about windows 11 is that it is a set of services, containers and subsystems with an OS (or hypervisor with an os depending how it is configured) underneath.

 

What it means is things can be decoupled from the OS.




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TwoSeven
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  #3448608 1-Jan-2026 11:22
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kingdragonfly:
gehenna: ...


Edge’s global browser market share is modest, roughly around 5% of all web usage worldwide.

On top of that most don’t even enable the Edge sidebar. I included a video of the Edge sidebar, because most wouldn't know what it is.

Off subject, the specific Edge sidebar feature is unique to Microsoft Edge itself. Ironically, Microsoft's newer Edge builds are removing or limiting sidebar apps because of Copilot.

 

Edge and Chrome are effectively the same - it’s really only the features that vary (in the user agent string) as far as I am aware.

 

Chrome also has a sidebar, although I have not used it, I believe it works the same way as in edge.




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jameshammond
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  #3449457 3-Jan-2026 23:19
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Related to this, it is very annoying that links to Sharepoint documents (e.g word docs) sent to you in outlook open in edge / word online and not the word desktop application.

TwoSeven
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  #3449587 4-Jan-2026 12:54
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jameshammond:

 

Related to this, it is very annoying that links to Sharepoint documents (e.g word docs) sent to you in outlook open in edge / word online and not the word desktop application.

 

 

I think there is a setting for this. Usually one gets prompted - off the top of my head I can’t remember where the setting is, but probably, file.options.advanced.

 

 




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KiwiSurfer
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  #3449719 4-Jan-2026 19:47
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TwoSeven:

 

jameshammond:

 

Related to this, it is very annoying that links to Sharepoint documents (e.g word docs) sent to you in outlook open in edge / word online and not the word desktop application.

 

 

I think there is a setting for this. Usually one gets prompted - off the top of my head I can’t remember where the setting is, but probably, file.options.advanced.

 

 

There is a setting yes and I have it set to open in the (fast and reliable) desktop app and not the browser. But interestingly it's not 100% effective as it only seem to apply to certain type of links -- I still have random documents just open in the browser even when I have specified that links should open in the app so I have to do the 'Open in App' dance. Haven't worked out yet why it fails in some situations and works in other situations. I suspect it may be something to do with the type of link, where it was generated from, etc.

TwoSeven
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  #3450075 5-Jan-2026 16:25
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In one of my settings, I noticed that it had open in desktop, then another option for links to either use edge, or the default browser (I assume the windows configured one).




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