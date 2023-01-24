Been running a package via Docker..... package then needed an update, followed instructions supplied and whole thing fell over.

So trying to remove the container and start afresh..... but is giving me a headache.

Kill says container dosent exist.

Stop just shows me the container name and thats it.

PS -a shows me the thing running.

Yet everything I try says it dosent exist.

Or if by some miracle I do get it to stop, it keeps the TCP port open for the package, and I cant reresh/install the package.

What am I missing here ?