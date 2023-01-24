Been running a package via Docker..... package then needed an update, followed instructions supplied and whole thing fell over.
So trying to remove the container and start afresh..... but is giving me a headache.
Kill says container dosent exist.
Stop just shows me the container name and thats it.
PS -a shows me the thing running.
Yet everything I try says it dosent exist.
Or if by some miracle I do get it to stop, it keeps the TCP port open for the package, and I cant reresh/install the package.
What am I missing here ?