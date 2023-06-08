Admins please approve ( Moving out of country and desperate to sell it to the linux community people )

Selling Pine phone 1 , never used abosolultey new

BOx and phone only , I am leaving country to selling it so that it can reach to the right person here in NZ

I dont have a postcount so i can post in buy and sell so trying my last bit in this forum here .

any pro linux user who understand pinephone can get it from me i am selling it for 140 NZD i bought it for 230 ( including shippping from HongKong ) in 2021.

i never used it NO Os installed yet.

Contact me through inbox please i wil share the details and pics of original phone and can arrange a pick up near New LYnn this weekend ( Saturday )