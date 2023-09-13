Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OpenMediaVault Plugin Downloader Install Issue
outdoorsnz

#307024 13-Sep-2023 11:30
I run OpenMediaVault on a Raspberry Pi 4. Apart from recent NFS bug (introduced by a bad update) that caused a few issues, generally rock solid.

 

But recent system updates broke the downloader plugin module which I used to download youtube movies and music videos etc. Handy as I could do on my phone copy and paste youtube url etc.

 

It seems nne or more of the updates has broke ffmpeg, which is preventing the downloader plug from installing.

 

Any ideas? I guess I could manually run a youtube-dl script, but I would have to do that in terminal. Error below. Thanks.

 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Failed to execute command 'export PATH=/bin:/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/local/sbin; export LANG=C.UTF-8; export LANGUAGE=; export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; apt-get --yes --allow-downgrades --allow-change-held-packages --fix-missing --allow-unauthenticated --reinstall install openmediavault-downloader 2>&1' with exit code '100': Reading package lists...

 

Building dependency tree...

 

Reading state information...

 

Some packages could not be installed. This may mean that you have
requested an impossible situation or if you are using the unstable
distribution that some required packages have not yet been created
or been moved out of Incoming.
The following information may help to resolve the situation:

 

The following packages have unmet dependencies:
 openmediavault-downloader : Depends: ffmpeg
E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.

 

OMV\ExecException: Failed to execute command 'export PATH=/bin:/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/local/sbin; export LANG=C.UTF-8; export LANGUAGE=; export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; apt-get --yes --allow-downgrades --allow-change-held-packages --fix-missing --allow-unauthenticated --reinstall install openmediavault-downloader 2>&1' with exit code '100': Reading package lists...

 

Building dependency tree...

 

Reading state information...

 

Some packages could not be installed. This may mean that you have
requested an impossible situation or if you are using the unstable
distribution that some required packages have not yet been created
or been moved out of Incoming.
The following information may help to resolve the situation:

 

The following packages have unmet dependencies:
 openmediavault-downloader : Depends: ffmpeg
E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages. in /usr/share/openmediavault/engined/rpc/pluginmgmt.inc:246
Stack trace:
#0 /usr/share/php/openmediavault/rpc/serviceabstract.inc(620): Engined\Rpc\PluginMgmt->Engined\Rpc\{closure}('/tmp/bgstatusPw...', '/tmp/bgoutput8e...')
#1 /usr/share/openmediavault/engined/rpc/pluginmgmt.inc(249): OMV\Rpc\ServiceAbstract->execBgProc(Object(Closure))
#2 [internal function]: Engined\Rpc\PluginMgmt->install(Array, Array)
#3 /usr/share/php/openmediavault/rpc/serviceabstract.inc(123): call_user_func_array(Array, Array)
#4 /usr/share/php/openmediavault/rpc/rpc.inc(86): OMV\Rpc\ServiceAbstract->callMethod('install', Array, Array)
#5 /usr/sbin/omv-engined(537): OMV\Rpc\Rpc::call('Plugin', 'install', Array, Array, 1)
#6 {main}

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

ratsun81
  #3126967 13-Sep-2023 11:58
This is due to repo issues, 

 

ffmpeg is the culprit. Quick search on the OMV forums and there is a fix. 

 

It seems incompatability between the raspberry pi version and the omv version. 

 

Best to go there and look at the fixes others have found so far. 

 

TL;DR is to disable the raspberry pi repo clean up and install manually from that repo.

 
 
 
 

outdoorsnz

  #3127039 13-Sep-2023 13:21
ratsun81:

 

This is due to repo issues, 

 

ffmpeg is the culprit. Quick search on the OMV forums and there is a fix. 

 

It seems incompatability between the raspberry pi version and the omv version. 

 

Best to go there and look at the fixes others have found so far. 

 

TL;DR is to disable the raspberry pi repo clean up and install manually from that repo.

 

 

I missed that forum post. I tried the suggested solution but still get the same error. Well at least it isn't just me.

 

The following packages have unmet dependencies:
 ffmpeg : Depends: libavdevice58 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but it is not going to be installed
          Depends: libavfilter7 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1)
          Depends: libavformat58 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but it is not going to be installed
          Depends: libavresample4 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but 8:4.3.6-0+deb11u1+rpt5 is to be installed
          Depends: libavutil56 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but 8:4.3.6-0+deb11u1+rpt5 is to be installed
          Depends: libpostproc55 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but 8:4.3.6-0+deb11u1+rpt5 is to be installed
          Depends: libswresample3 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but 8:4.3.6-0+deb11u1+rpt5 is to be installed
          Depends: libswscale5 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but 8:4.3.6-0+deb11u1+rpt5 is to be installed
 libavcodec58 : Depends: libavutil56 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but 8:4.3.6-0+deb11u1+rpt5 is to be installed
                Depends: librsvg2-2 (>= 2.14.4) but it is not going to be installed
                Depends: libswresample3 (= 7:4.3.5-0+deb11u1) but 8:4.3.6-0+deb11u1+rpt5 is to be installed
E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.

outdoorsnz

  #3127115 13-Sep-2023 14:02
Thanks @ratsun81.

 

So I first had to run sudo aptitude install ffmpeg, which proposed uninstalling quite a lot of stuff. Perhaps with my experimenting and trying to fix this yesterday, I had installed quite a bit of stuff that wasn't needed.

 

Then running sudo install ffmpeg worked. After that I was able to install normally via plugin install.

 

BUT, running:

 

sudo mv /etc/apt/sources.list.d/raspi.bak /etc/apt/sources.list.d/raspi.list
sudo apt-get update

 

Just put me back to what causes this issue in the first place. OMV then showed me a list of updates to install, would have broken the downloader plugin.

 

So currently disabled the raspberry pi debian repo until a full solution is found. But is working.

 

 

