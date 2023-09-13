outdoorsnz

I run OpenMediaVault on a Raspberry Pi 4. Apart from recent NFS bug (introduced by a bad update) that caused a few issues, generally rock solid.

But recent system updates broke the downloader plugin module which I used to download youtube movies and music videos etc. Handy as I could do on my phone copy and paste youtube url etc.

It seems nne or more of the updates has broke ffmpeg, which is preventing the downloader plug from installing.

Any ideas? I guess I could manually run a youtube-dl script, but I would have to do that in terminal. Error below. Thanks.

Failed to execute command 'export PATH=/bin:/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/local/sbin; export LANG=C.UTF-8; export LANGUAGE=; export DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive; apt-get --yes --allow-downgrades --allow-change-held-packages --fix-missing --allow-unauthenticated --reinstall install openmediavault-downloader 2>&1' with exit code '100': Reading package lists...

Building dependency tree...

Reading state information...

Some packages could not be installed. This may mean that you have

requested an impossible situation or if you are using the unstable

distribution that some required packages have not yet been created

or been moved out of Incoming.

The following information may help to resolve the situation:

The following packages have unmet dependencies:

openmediavault-downloader : Depends: ffmpeg

E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.

Stack trace:

#0 /usr/share/php/openmediavault/rpc/serviceabstract.inc(620): Engined\Rpc\PluginMgmt->Engined\Rpc\{closure}('/tmp/bgstatusPw...', '/tmp/bgoutput8e...')

#1 /usr/share/openmediavault/engined/rpc/pluginmgmt.inc(249): OMV\Rpc\ServiceAbstract->execBgProc(Object(Closure))

#2 [internal function]: Engined\Rpc\PluginMgmt->install(Array, Array)

#3 /usr/share/php/openmediavault/rpc/serviceabstract.inc(123): call_user_func_array(Array, Array)

#4 /usr/share/php/openmediavault/rpc/rpc.inc(86): OMV\Rpc\ServiceAbstract->callMethod('install', Array, Array)

#5 /usr/sbin/omv-engined(537): OMV\Rpc\Rpc::call('Plugin', 'install', Array, Array, 1)

#6 {main}

