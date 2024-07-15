Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLinuxUbuntu Linux 24.04 and NFS Mount issue
alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315421 15-Jul-2024 09:20
Send private message

On an old NUC I wiped Windows 10 and installed Ububtu 24.04.

 

I use Moneydance for my home accounts. The data and backups are on a Synology NAS in 2 separate shared folders.

 

To access these 2 folders is easy under windows.

 

Whilst I have dabbled with Linux Mint, I see that Ubuntu no longer needs a third-party app for OneDrive and I have set this up.

 

All my knowledge comes from internet searches, but I am familiar with basic Linux commands e.g. mkdir, chmod etc.

 

So I have used NFS to access the shared folders and these 2 commands will allow me access the data:

 

sudo mount 192.168.1.11:volume1/"Moneydance Data" /mnt/Moneydance_data
sudo mount 192.168.1.11:volume1/"Moneydance Backup" /mnt/Moneydance_backups

 

Now I am trying to allow a boot to set up the above commands.

 

I have tried in /etc/fstab (only 1 to start with)

 

192.168.1.11:volume1/"Moneydance Data" /mnt/Moneydance_data nfs defaults 0 0

 

But the data is not visible.

 

I realise the spaces in the shared folders are a problem which with further work I can rectify, but will have to re-point my windows machines to the new shared folders.

 

PS I read I could use NFS or SMB but decided on NFS after reading pros and cons.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Yoban
442 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3259646 15-Jul-2024 11:12
Send private message

Hi there - Have you exported the drives?

 

Being a DIYer myself, I have used this tutorial in the past How To Set Up an NFS Mount on Ubuntu 22.04 | DigitalOcean

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).

Bee

Bee
728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3259649 15-Jul-2024 11:23
Send private message

does

 

sudo mount -av

 

give you any clues? 

 

Hopefully someone else will be able to help, otherwise I'll compare it to my set up when I get home today.




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.

jamesrt
1574 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3259656 15-Jul-2024 11:51
Send private message

A quick targetted google search suggests that /etc/fstab won't parse spaces inside quotes as you'd expect (which doesn't surprise me in the least).

 

The suggested way forward was to replace spaces with the sequence "\040", i.e. a zero-padded octal representation of the ascii code for space.

 

So, try:

 

192.168.1.11:volume1/Moneydance\040Data /mnt/Moneydance_data nfs defaults 0 0

 

 

 

(ref: https://superuser.com/questions/527495/how-to-mount-partition-with-spaces-in-path)



alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3259795 15-Jul-2024 14:09
Send private message

jamesrt:

 

A quick targetted google search suggests that /etc/fstab won't parse spaces inside quotes as you'd expect (which doesn't surprise me in the least).

 

The suggested way forward was to replace spaces with the sequence "\040", i.e. a zero-padded octal representation of the ascii code for space.

 

So, try:

 

192.168.1.11:volume1/Moneydance\040Data /mnt/Moneydance_data nfs defaults 0 0

 

 

 

(ref: https://superuser.com/questions/527495/how-to-mount-partition-with-spaces-in-path)

 

 

Thank you. This does work.

 

PS Still have a minor problem with Permissions so will need to try and resolve or post again.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3259808 15-Jul-2024 14:54
Send private message

Moneydance will open the data file. I can add a transaction, shutdown Moneydance and on re-opening the transaction is there. So all is OK with 'Moneydata_data' syncing with the NAS.

 

But I cannot set the backups directory to "/mnt/Moneydance_backups".

 

Moneydance says "Error: Backup location must be writable'. I have played around with User and Group permissions and am left with.

 

alisam@UBUNTU:/$ cd mnt
alisam@UBUNTU:/mnt$ ls -la
total 16
drwxr-xr-x  4 root   root    4096 Jul 15 14:01 .
drwxr-xr-x 23 root   root    4096 Jul 14 05:50 ..
drwxrwxrwx  4 nobody nogroup 4096 Jul 15 14:04 Moneydance_backups
drwxrwxrwx  6 nobody nogroup 4096 Jul 15 14:03 Moneydance_data

 


alisam@UBUNTU:/mnt$ cd Moneydance_backups

 


alisam@UBUNTU:/mnt/Moneydance_backups$ ls -la
total 914404
drwxrwxrwx 4 nobody nogroup     4096 Jul 15 14:04  .
drwxr-xr-x 4 root   root        4096 Jul 15 14:01  ..
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 71207522 Jun 27 17:09  123.2024-06-27-170840.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 71212025 Jun 29 05:53  123.2024-06-29-055235.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 71214318 Jun 30 10:21  123.2024-06-30-102043.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65585686 Jul  1 14:48  123.2024-07-01-144748.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65673581 Jul  2 12:14  123.2024-07-02-121008.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65696807 Jul  5 17:17  123.2024-07-05-171628.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65702035 Jul  5 17:24  123.2024-07-05-172352.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65704746 Jul  5 17:32  123.2024-07-05-173157.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65705345 Jul  5 17:40  123.2024-07-05-173945.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65711449 Jul  8 17:02  123.2024-07-08-170119.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65715753 Jul 11 06:40 123.2024-07-11-064031.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65716695 Jul 11 08:54  123.2024-07-11-085313.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65722163 Jul 12 14:50  123.2024-07-12-144930.moneydancearchive
-rwxrwxrwx 1 nobody nogroup 65725862 Jul 13 10:39  123.2024-07-13-103901.moneydancearchive
-rw-rw-r-- 1 alisam alisam         0 Jul 15 14:04  junk.txt
drwxrwxrwx 2 alisam alisam      4096 Jul 13 10:39 '#recycle'

 

Note:

 

I used 'touch' to write 'junk.txt', just to make sure I could write into the folder.

 

I read 'nobody nogoup' in some NFS installation instructions.

 

I have since 'rm' junk.txt and '123.2024-06-27-170840.moneydancearchive' just to prove I have permission.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260296 16-Jul-2024 14:00
Send private message

I did make another post outlining why I set the answer.

 

I can't see it, but no problems.

 

But I have now tried samba (because I couldn't solve the NFS permission issues). Now I have another set of issues with samba. I think I am nearly there and will have to create a new Topic to ask for samba help.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260318 16-Jul-2024 14:56
Send private message

Finally achieved what I wanted using samba.

 

UBUNTU boots and I can see my data and backups in a single share using SMB.

 

I can open Moneydance and on exiting it will save a backup.

 

I doubt I will ever be able to re-produce this, so sorry if you are a novice and need help.

 

It's a steep learning curve learning CFS and/or Samba. Using a Synology NAS makes it easier on the Server side.

 

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright