On an old NUC I wiped Windows 10 and installed Ububtu 24.04.

I use Moneydance for my home accounts. The data and backups are on a Synology NAS in 2 separate shared folders.

To access these 2 folders is easy under windows.

Whilst I have dabbled with Linux Mint, I see that Ubuntu no longer needs a third-party app for OneDrive and I have set this up.

All my knowledge comes from internet searches, but I am familiar with basic Linux commands e.g. mkdir, chmod etc.

So I have used NFS to access the shared folders and these 2 commands will allow me access the data:

sudo mount 192.168.1.11:volume1/"Moneydance Data" /mnt/Moneydance_data

sudo mount 192.168.1.11:volume1/"Moneydance Backup" /mnt/Moneydance_backups

Now I am trying to allow a boot to set up the above commands.

I have tried in /etc/fstab (only 1 to start with)

192.168.1.11:volume1/"Moneydance Data" /mnt/Moneydance_data nfs defaults 0 0

But the data is not visible.

I realise the spaces in the shared folders are a problem which with further work I can rectify, but will have to re-point my windows machines to the new shared folders.

PS I read I could use NFS or SMB but decided on NFS after reading pros and cons.