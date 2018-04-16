Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicAny experience with Amazon shipping packages with DPD?
backfiah

217 posts

Master Geek


#233441 16-Apr-2018 14:29
quote this post

Usually my Amazon US (cheap shipping) orders come via i-parcel, but this time has been shipped with "DPD" who I've never heard of before and who don't even seem to have a US presence. The tracking number given doesn't work anywhere, and the only two tracking updates have been:

 

Monday, April 2
11:09 AM
Completed customs clearance process
NZ
Monday, March 26
10:58 AM
Package arrived at a carrier facility
US

 


Parcel was due to arrive by Tuesday 10th, but "now expected by Friday" which I don't have much faith in either. Nobody can tell me who the local carrier is to follow up with, and although Amazon has refunded shipping etc it's still rather annoying. Anyone been given this carrier before and have any useful experience?

timmmay
20365 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1997107 16-Apr-2018 14:33
quote this post

Your post seems to have messed up forum formatting. Perhaps you should look at your markup.

 

Carrier is Amazon's problem. Contact their custom service.

 
 
 
 

backfiah

217 posts

Master Geek


  #1997126 16-Apr-2018 14:47
quote this post

timmmay:

 

Your post seems to have messed up forum formatting. Perhaps you should look at your markup.

 

Carrier is Amazon's problem. Contact their custom service.

 

 

I've fixed the post, thanks.

 

Yes, I'm aware that it is Amazon's responsibility, and I have contacted them. However, Geekzone has always been a good source of info for carriers such as i-Parcel etc in terms of what to expect, who they use, and how to manage it. I'm simply reaching out to hear other's experiences.

dfnt
1501 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1997145 16-Apr-2018 15:05
quote this post

They must be using more suppliers now because it used to be iParcel who were useless

 

I had a Cisco Switch shipped with "GWUI" and it was scheduled for delivery April 19th but got delivered on the 12th, so that was a nice surprise



TechnoGuy001
850 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2005388 30-Apr-2018 18:46
quote this post

Yeah they changed to GWUI really recently (which is a bit more expensive too).

 

My last 2 parcels that arrived here from Amazon were from DPD, both arrived a day early, just lucky I guess.

 

 

 

Also, this is probably way too late, but you can track the DPD package using wndirect, and select Order Reference and put in your "AW000******" tracking code.

 

http://wndirect.com/tracking.php?type=OR&

 

Then look for the "Carrier Reference" code "WNM0********" and track that with Fastway.

 

http://www.fastway.co.nz/track/track-your-parcel?l=

 

 

 

At least that's what I did for the two packages I had delivered via DPD.

 

 

 

But yeah, anyone know who GWUI is, and where I can track that code outside of Amazon?

backfiah

217 posts

Master Geek


  #2005390 30-Apr-2018 18:55
quote this post

TechnoGuy001

Also, this is probably way too late, but you can track the DPD package using wndirect, and select Order Reference and put in your "AW000******" tracking code.


http://wndirect.com/tracking.php?type=OR&


Then look for the "Carrier Reference" code "WNM0********" and track that with Fastway.


http://www.fastway.co.nz/track/track-your-parcel?l=




Hey, no that is very useful for current and future shipments thanks. And interesting to see my parcel went from Chicago to Beijing to Auckland! I am currently pressing amazon about where their standard shipping option has gone...

TechnoGuy001
850 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2005391 30-Apr-2018 18:59
quote this post

Sweet, glad it's still helpful.

 

And yes I noticed that too, only 2 shipping options left. Please do post back here if you find out what happened to the 3rd shipping option.

keepitwarm
265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2013419 10-May-2018 14:06
quote this post

From UK my parcel came with i-Parcel (UPS Basically),ordered Friday, got here yesterday. Shipping was 12GBP.




TechnoGuy001
850 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2016517 15-May-2018 21:08
quote this post

Just checked today and looks like we are back to 3 options!

 

timmmay
20365 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2016519 15-May-2018 21:12
quote this post

Confirmed :)

TechnoGuy001
850 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2036107 13-Jun-2018 19:13
quote this post

FYI, anyone wanting to track GWUI packages being shipped to here from Amazon.

 

Add the tracking code Amazing gives to your NZPost tracking page (https://www.nzpost.co.nz/tools/tracking), and once it hits NZ you'll it get updated.

 

 

 

It appears on NZPost after I get the 2nd in a row "Completed customs clearance process" message from Amazon for me.

gasman
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#2066365 1-Aug-2018 15:24
quote this post

I had the same experience today with the GWUI carrier today. Was able to start tracking via NZ Post which said the NZ tracking label had been created for my parcels. Unfortunately there was no additional delivery progress info. It would seem that my parcels are just sitting in a warehouse somewhere waiting for someone to get around to dealing with them.

throbb
675 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2066411 1-Aug-2018 16:36
quote this post

gasman:

 

I had the same experience today with the GWUI carrier today. Was able to start tracking via NZ Post which said the NZ tracking label had been created for my parcels. Unfortunately there was no additional delivery progress info. It would seem that my parcels are just sitting in a warehouse somewhere waiting for someone to get around to dealing with them.

 

 

The NZ tracking label is created when the item is shipped, but wont update past Tracking Label Created until its physically with NZ Post.

SomeoneSomewhere
1734 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2068101 4-Aug-2018 21:09
quote this post

backfiah:
TechnoGuy001

 

Also, this is probably way too late, but you can track the DPD package using wndirect, and select Order Reference and put in your "AW000******" tracking code.

 

 

 

http://wndirect.com/tracking.php?type=OR&

 

 

 

Then look for the "Carrier Reference" code "WNM0********" and track that with Fastway.

 

 

 

http://www.fastway.co.nz/track/track-your-parcel?l=



Hey, no that is very useful for current and future shipments thanks. And interesting to see my parcel went from Chicago to Beijing to Auckland! I am currently pressing amazon about where their standard shipping option has gone...

 

Doesn't seem to be working for my AW000* number unfortunately... something has changed.

 

All I've got from Amazon is this, more than a week ago: 

 

Thursday, July 26

 

10:28 AM

 

Package arrived at a carrier facility

 

US

 

2:59 AM

 

Shipment departed from Amazon facility

 

Avenel, NJ US

 

A bit of a letdown after the last order shipped with DHL and was here a week before the earliest delivery date. Oh wel;.

rscole86
4946 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2070746 9-Aug-2018 15:06
quote this post

Just had a dpd package arrive, came via fastway locally.
None of the tracking options above worked for me either, the AW* reference does not relate to the fastway number in any way.

TechnoGuy001
850 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2070751 9-Aug-2018 15:13
quote this post

huh, how are you getting these DPD packages? I've only had i-parcel and GWUI recently.

