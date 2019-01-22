You'll have missed out on the Briscoes 50% off sale as I'm pretty sure it finished yesterday.

That said, there may well be other places that have the units at a decent price, as it's a regularly discount item - eg, check out https://pricespy.co.nz/category.php?q=sodastream&k=568&brand=2254 (note - there are two different sized cylinders, and I believe there are still get units that support the older/smaller cylinders).

As for syrups - don't feel you're limited to solely buying Sodastream ones - I can't think the last time I purchased a Sodastream-branded syrup, especially since they got rid of the diet tonic water one!

There is now a really wide range of syrups available from supermarkets that offer much more interesting flavours. One of the good brands is Barkers, who do a really nice low-cal cola (no caffeine though, which is good if it's for kids) and a bunch of other syrups designed for soda machines (see https://www.barkers.co.nz/shop/soda-syrups/). They also do a range of less common blends of fruit syrups like blood orange with lime and bitters as well as conventional ones like lemon and barley, black currant etc )https://www.barkers.co.nz/shop/fruit-syrups/).

Our standard, though, is a diet lime cordial (Bickford's I think) - low-cal, and incredibly refreshing.

Also, many of them taste nice at a far lower concentration than recommended - which we certainly do if they are sugar-based.