Carrier Heat pump install proplem.
garbonzai

#284494 26-Apr-2021 12:13
Hi all,

Just need some advice regarding a Carrier heat pump install.
Heat pump was installed in internal wall ( not back to back).

As you can see from photo, there is a small case under it that has a pump in it for condensation drainage ( back to back would drain via gravity).

Now my gripe is we where never told about this nothing in brochure, someone is extremely unhappy about the aesthetics, Carrier said that's how it is and that's it. Have asked to speak to a manager, but they won't phone and only communicate via email.

Any advice would be great, thanks

 




traderstu
  #2698099 26-Apr-2021 13:06
I wouldn't have been happy with that either. There are options. We have 2 heatpumps on internal walls. They are fitted with Mini Blue pumps. Much research convinced me they were the best. 3yr warranty, cost about $300 from memory

garbonzai

  #2698158 26-Apr-2021 14:34
traderstu:

I wouldn't have been happy with that either. There are options. We have 2 heatpumps on internal walls. They are fitted with Mini Blue pumps. Much research convinced me they were the best. 3yr warranty, cost about $300 from memory



Thanks, will look into it, that's what it should had been in the first place.




SomeoneSomewhere
  #2698159 26-Apr-2021 14:45
Depending on the layout of the unit and how it is installed, it can be very difficult to cram the extra parts in behind it. You also need ceiling access for the actual pump as only the reservoir sits in the unit; if there is no ceiling access you are screwed when the pump fails (and is probably illegal for electrical reasons).

 

We usually do the external pumps but they should be clear up front.

 

FYI, this is nothing to do with Carrier; they leave it up to the installer.



garbonzai

  #2698161 26-Apr-2021 14:53
SomeoneSomewhere:

Depending on the layout of the unit and how it is installed, it can be very difficult to cram the extra parts in behind it. You also need ceiling access for the actual pump as only the reservoir sits in the unit; if there is no ceiling access you are screwed when the pump fails (and is probably illegal for electrical reasons).


We usually do the external pumps but they should be clear up front.


FYI, this is nothing to do with Carrier; they leave it up to the installer.



Ok, thanks for info, there is plenty of ceiling space, but did not deal with the installer regarding purchasing it, Carrier rep/sales did not mention it and neither did installer.

So would the sales rep be the one to correct it or liable to fix/change it to a hidden pump?




traderstu
  #2698349 26-Apr-2021 20:36
The other thing to check is the noise level. Run it on cold for a while so that the pump activates and judge for yourself. I have read that some of these do make a noticeable sound whereas the Mini Blue I mentioned above is dead quiet. They hung mine from cable ties so no direct attachmentt to the framing.

 

And I would have thought that if there was space to run the plumbing for the heat pump through the ceiling space there should be room to install a condensate pump.

garbonzai

  #2698355 26-Apr-2021 20:55
traderstu:

 

The other thing to check is the noise level. Run it on cold for a while so that the pump activates and judge for yourself. I have read that some of these do make a noticeable sound whereas the Mini Blue I mentioned above is dead quiet. They hung mine from cable ties so no direct attachmentt to the framing.

 

And I would have thought that if there was space to run the plumbing for the heat pump through the ceiling space there should be room to install a condensate pump.

 

 

 

 

Yes, it does make a clicking noise on cold sometimes, I'm just annoyed how the sales person never mentioned any of this difference to a back to back install.

 

 

 

Will try and contact them again tomorrow. 




zjacka
  #2698530 27-Apr-2021 07:36
The Mini Blanc that you have would normally only be used where there is constant background noise, shop or office etc. The piston pump can be a little noisy in a quiet room. The Mini Aqua or Mini Orange would normally be chosen for a domestic install.



garbonzai

  #2698593 27-Apr-2021 08:59
zjacka: The Mini Blanc that you have would normally only be used where there is constant background noise, shop or office etc. The piston pump can be a little noisy in a quiet room. The Mini Aqua or Mini Orange would normally be chosen for a domestic install.


Thank you for the information




