This sort of traffic management idiocy seems to be quite prevalent.

There's a couple of examples recently in Hamilton, one has been implemented and another is a proposal.

This one has been on going with the council being pig headed and going their own way. https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/124993311/council-on-wrong-track-with-crazy-railway-crossing-closure-resident-says

At Five Crossroads they have proposed to stop through traffic on busy Brooklyn Road which will force this traffic to travel through side streets causing disruption to the residents on these streets.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/motoring/news/124889778/five-cross-roads-dozens-of-cross-residents-road-closure-possibility-for-hamilton-cycleway-angers-residents

Then there's the kerbing that has been put either side of the narrow cycle lane on River Road. While in theory giving more protection to cyclist from motor vehicles these kerbs have vastly increased the chance of cyclists coming to grief if they drift to the edge of the lane and come into contact with the kerb. In the past a cyclist could safely move outside the marked lane to avoid debis etc but now they are trapped between the two kerbs. Dumb idea.