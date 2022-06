If you can get a vent ducked out, a vented dryer is great. (noting that vented dryers have maximum duct losses that need to be abides by)

We have this one, and it is going well. Biggest downside is that the drum only turn's one direction so is prone to tangling sheets etc.

https://www.bosch-home.co.nz/productlist/WTA74201AU

What I really wanted was a 4kW commercial style unit, but in the end I couldn't justify the high cost or need to get a a sparky in to install a 20A outlet...

https://garyanderson.co.nz/product/speedqueen-les37-10kg-electric-dryer-20-amp-needed/

But if not a heat pump dryer is a lot more desirable than a condenser dryer, or a vented one discharging into the room.

Be aware that heat pump dryers are often a lot slower than vented dryers, and it can take a very long time to pay off their high capital cost in energy savings. Also they are too heavy to hang from the wall, or in some cases stack. Also to heavy for one person to move.

Despite the above, if you have only normal power sockets available, a heat pump dryer is the only way to get a match in size for a 9 or 10kg washer... And it is far more energy efficient, and it does away for the need for ducting.