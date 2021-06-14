BlinkyBill:

kiwifidget: A typical Fair Go report. Vague and unbalanced, with emphasis from a scare-mongerer. Which NZ insurers are in cahoots with which DNA companies?? Which DNA companies are in cahoots with NZ law enforcement?? Which pharmaceutical companies have access to NZ DNA results?? No answers from Fair Go there. And stuff all investigating.

Yes, since the departure of Philip Alpers Fair Go has turned from something useful into yet another clickbait TV program.

I saw the program. Yes, DNA is useful for finding biological relatives, assuming those relatives have also had DNA tests from the same company.

The ancestry profile (20% Scandinavian, etc) is pretty much worthless, depending entirely on what markers the company uses, and how good their reference database is. But I never saw much value in that anyway... just a bit of personal trivia. What does 20% Scandinavian mean in real life? Tall, blonde, blue-eyed, fair skin (all of which you can observe), unless you've inherited hair, skin, eye colour & height from your 15% Polynesian ancestors.

The health side of things sounded very dubious, and *might* lead to people deciding e.g. that their cancer risk was high enough to warrant surgical removal of healthy organs.

I don't recall any mention of DNA companies being in cahoots with any NZ entities. Given the dubious health value of these DNA results, I doubt they would be useful to a pharmaceutical or insurance company, although the actual samples or raw data might be. But I expect they would be selling your information to multi-national insurance companies (because, why not?), and those companies could provide the information to NZ subsidiaries. And why wouldn't NZ Police buy data from them? It would be a very cost-effective way of solving crimes where they had some DNA of the perpetrator. I doubt Pfizer or J&J would tell you whether they buy DNA data, or from whom.

Do any NZ insurance companies require you to disclose results of a DNA test, on pain of your policy being invalidated? If you've had a DNA test, that could be a nasty surprise when you came to make a claim.