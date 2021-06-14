Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessFairGo investigation discloses mail order DNA tests are worthless
BlinkyBill

Inactive user
#288220 14-Jun-2021 20:14
… and some T’s-and-C’s indicate your insurances may be compromised if you don’t disclose results to your insurer.

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2728739 14-Jun-2021 20:34
@BlinkyBill That is not what Fair Go advised I suggest you go back and watch it again! I have zero idea how you came up with that interpretation from the complete story about DNA kits

I found my unknown biological father using Ancestry DNA, I have helped many people connect with unknown bio family Fair Go even advised awesome for finding family!

 

Yes the T&C's are to make them money last time I checked they were not a charity

Worthless for health testing is what ' Fair Go ' advised Did anyone else watch it?

Graymond
Master Geek


#2728742 14-Jun-2021 20:42
Linux:

 

@BlinkyBill That is not what Fair Go advised I suggest you go back and watch it again!

 

 

 

 

 

 

kiwifidget
Uber Geek

  #2728744 14-Jun-2021 20:44
A typical Fair Go report.

 

Vague and unbalanced, with emphasis from a scare-mongerer.

 

Which NZ insurers are in cahoots with which DNA companies?? 

 

Which DNA companies are in cahoots with NZ law enforcement??

 

Which pharmaceutical companies have access to NZ DNA results??

 

No answers from Fair Go there.

 

And stuff all investigating.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



Linux
Uber Geek

  #2728745 14-Jun-2021 20:44
Graymond:

 

Linux:

 

@BlinkyBill That is not what Fair Go advised I suggest you go back and watch it again!

 

 

Sorry edited my post above as you quoted me but clearly the OP watched 10 seconds of the show and only took one part out of the complete story!

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2728794 14-Jun-2021 20:48
@Kiwifidget and myself are active in a DNA Facebook group helping Kiwis understand DNA and helping them find the missing family link

 

I went thru intermediate and college in the 80s / early 90s with my half sister and we had zero idea back then we were in fact siblings. I found my unknown bio father 2018

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
Uber Geek

  #2728798 14-Jun-2021 20:53
The health reports are a waste of time and money. Some major companies have withdrawn their health offering.

 

The ethnicity estimates are just estimates and they change over time as the reference panels get better data.

 

The matching of your DNA with other peoples DNA to find relatives, is extremely accurate.

 

Horses for courses as they say.

 

The title of this thread is misleading.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2728800 14-Jun-2021 20:57
As above the ethnicity estimates do change as more people test and reporting changes but they are 100% not useless


I bet you would not say that that to families that have had loved ones murdered and the cold cases are now getting solved thanks to DNA, As I say got nothing to hide got nothing to worry about!



Edit: I have uploaded my DNA profile from Ancestry to Gedmatch and consented for law enforcement to use it



sbiddle
Uber Geek

  #2728829 14-Jun-2021 21:57
One of the key things to remember as well is that the testing done by the likes of Ancestry is only a small part of your DNA - matching many things such as potential health risks is simply not possible.

 

 

neb

neb
Uber Geek

  #2728850 14-Jun-2021 22:52
sbiddle:

One of the key things to remember as well is that the testing done by the likes of Ancestry is only a small part of your DNA - matching many things such as potential health risks is simply not possible.

 

 

If you are concerned about checking for particular genetic markers for high-risk medical issues, use a service like 23andMe in the US. They're good because you can pay cash and use a made-up identity, so it's more or less anonymous.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
Uber Geek

  #2728865 15-Jun-2021 03:11
Linux:

 

I went thru intermediate and college in the 80s / early 90s with my half sister and we had zero idea back then we were in fact siblings. I found my unknown bio father 2018

 

 

It could have been ‘interesting’ or potentially dangerous if you had been attracted to each other, started dating, fell in love and so on. (Not funny and not meant to be a joke).




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

frankv
Uber Geek

  #2728906 15-Jun-2021 09:16
kiwifidget:

 

A typical Fair Go report.

 

Vague and unbalanced, with emphasis from a scare-mongerer.

 

Which NZ insurers are in cahoots with which DNA companies?? 

 

Which DNA companies are in cahoots with NZ law enforcement??

 

Which pharmaceutical companies have access to NZ DNA results??

 

No answers from Fair Go there.

 

And stuff all investigating.

 

 

Yes, since the departure of Philip Alpers Fair Go has turned from something useful into yet another clickbait TV program.

 

I saw the program. Yes, DNA is useful for finding biological relatives, assuming those relatives have also had DNA tests from the same company.

 

The ancestry profile (20% Scandinavian, etc) is pretty much worthless, depending entirely on what markers the company uses, and how good their reference database is. But I never saw much value in that anyway... just a bit of personal trivia. What does 20% Scandinavian mean in real life? Tall, blonde, blue-eyed, fair skin (all of which you can observe), unless you've inherited hair, skin, eye colour & height from your 15% Polynesian ancestors.

 

The health side of things sounded very dubious, and *might* lead to people deciding e.g. that their cancer risk was high enough to warrant surgical removal of healthy organs.

 

I don't recall any mention of DNA companies being in cahoots with any NZ entities. Given the dubious health value of these DNA results, I doubt they would be useful to a pharmaceutical or insurance company, although the actual samples or raw data might be. But I expect they would be selling your information to multi-national insurance companies (because, why not?), and those companies could provide the information to NZ subsidiaries. And why wouldn't NZ Police buy data from them? It would be a very cost-effective way of solving crimes where they had some DNA of the perpetrator. I doubt Pfizer or J&J would tell you whether they buy DNA data, or from whom.

 

Do any NZ insurance companies require you to disclose results of a DNA test, on pain of your policy being invalidated? If you've had a DNA test, that could be a nasty surprise when you came to make a claim.

 

 

BlinkyBill

Uber Geek
  #2728908 15-Jun-2021 09:25
frankv:

 

 

Do any NZ insurance companies require you to disclose results of a DNA test, on pain of your policy being invalidated? If you've had a DNA test, that could be a nasty surprise when you came to make a claim.

 

 

 

 

Medical and life insurance companies do indeed ask you disclose any DNA test results that you have received that might factor into your insurability or future claim. When I was looking for a better deal from Southern Cross two years ago, for my staff, they mentioned the need for disclosure and I specifically asked about 23andme DNA tests and the answer was, “if something comes up, you need to disclose it”.

Fred99
Uber Geek


  #2729056 15-Jun-2021 12:02
frankv:

 

Yes, since the departure of Philip Alpers Fair Go has turned from something useful into yet another clickbait TV program.

 

 

I watched it for the first time in years last week.  Was about Ford's hand-grenade wet clutch DCT transmissions.  It went into enough detail about the cause of the issue (plastic used to retain the clutch plates breaking down, pieces getting sucked through the transmission destroying it), the cost of the fix ($12k), showed several cases where customers had been burned by transmissions failing and Ford NZ gave them the runaround, interviewed a transmission specialist who showed an example of how the parts failed and gave a good explanation of how the plastic went brittle after exposure to the transmission oil and that it was a design failure which would inevitably lead to premature transmission failure.  Ford NZ declined to front up, probably on advice of their lawyers and "Crisis Management" teams.

 

I thought it (that episode) was balanced, fair, and as thorough as it could have been.

 

Under pressure from regulatory authorities and class action lawsuits, these global corporations do end up having to negotiate settlements overseas.  In NZ however, a few consumers end up getting compensation through CGA / small claims, a few might be able to negotiate settlement directly, many probably just end up sucking the loss.

 

The motoring press in NZ doesn't want to get involved, their "journalists" are compromised by the system where if they fail to wax lyrical about the new model they get a special invite to preview, they don't get invited in future, so that's the end of the career as an advertorial shill for their true masters.

 

NZ's small population and legal system doesn't work well for class action lawsuits, small claims / CGA claims have $$$ limits and settlements can't be used for legal precedent, as an individual  suing a global corporation is to gamble with bankruptcy, regulatory authorities only seem to kick into action where safety is an issue.

 

The Dog and Lemon guide / Clive Matthew-Wilson gets a lot of hate, usually from owners of some awful ticking time-bomb that's their "pride and joy", but probably also from industry shills.  The D&L guide is the person on Facebook who makes the honest comment that your cat is ugly or that drinking potentiated alkali water probably didn't cure your warts.

 

Fair Go and Consumer can only pick a few examples to highlight.  If they do encourage consumers to be a little bit less trusting and a bit more thorough before making purchasing decisions, that's a good thing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

neb

neb
Uber Geek

  #2729264 15-Jun-2021 17:59
frankv:

The health side of things sounded very dubious, and *might* lead to people deciding e.g. that their cancer risk was high enough to warrant surgical removal of healthy organs.

 

 

I can't imagine anyone would ever do that, more it would hint that they should get checked for X if they're in a high-risk category. For example Ashkenazi Jews are genetically vastly more susceptible (around one in three to one in four people) to a range of often fatal genetic diseases than the general population, to the extent that there's a special blood test to determine whether you're in this group. It's also used to let parents know whether they're likely to have a high-risk-category child.

 

 

In all cases all it is is an indicator that further tests are warranted, not any kind of final pronouncement.

neb

neb
Uber Geek

  #2729265 15-Jun-2021 18:03
BlinkyBill:

Medical and life insurance companies do indeed ask you disclose any DNA test results that you have received that might factor into your insurability or future claim.

 

 

But that's not specific to DNA, if you're aware of anything you have to disclose it, not just some DNA result.

 

 

Which is why, if you're getting a 23andMe test to see if you have the genetic markers for Dave's Syndrome, you look at only the results for that and nothing else, so you're not aware of anything else you need to disclose.

