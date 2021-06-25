Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Uber Pass Issue
#288384 25-Jun-2021 11:48
So, I signed up for the Uber Pass Trial.

 

I ordered a few things, no issues. Cancelled my trial, it confirms I still have 2 days left of the trial.

 

Was in a big rush and ordered some food, it was showing a $5.99 delivery fee.  I thought, that's odd, it shouldn't be charging me delivery, but I clicked through expecting it to be removed before payment. Still not removed, but I thought I'd raise it with them later.

 

I went to review with them via the app, and they have between the last page and creating the 'invoice' changed it to a service fee instead.

 

I am 100% sure it was a delivery fee at $5.99 NOT a service fee, but they have converted it at the last step and are refusing to credit it.

 

At the time I thought of taking a screenshot, but I was in a real hurry and thought the app would show what I needed.

 

 

 

Anyone else had a similar issue?

 

 

  #2734239 25-Jun-2021 12:02
Heh, got them. Under fee's it states a 10% fee applies, no less than $1 and no more than $4.

 

Prats.

 

 

  #2734254 25-Jun-2021 12:53
Took 3 more communications via support email, but I did end up getting a refund. I increasingly have an uneasy feeling about the way they did business, I wish there was an alternative with similar coverage to give my money to.

 

DeliverEats is one, any others operating out of Auckland that other people use and think are good?

 

 

 

 

  #2734633 25-Jun-2021 17:48
In my opinion Uber is not an ethical company.




