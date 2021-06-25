So, I signed up for the Uber Pass Trial.

I ordered a few things, no issues. Cancelled my trial, it confirms I still have 2 days left of the trial.

Was in a big rush and ordered some food, it was showing a $5.99 delivery fee. I thought, that's odd, it shouldn't be charging me delivery, but I clicked through expecting it to be removed before payment. Still not removed, but I thought I'd raise it with them later.

I went to review with them via the app, and they have between the last page and creating the 'invoice' changed it to a service fee instead.

I am 100% sure it was a delivery fee at $5.99 NOT a service fee, but they have converted it at the last step and are refusing to credit it.

At the time I thought of taking a screenshot, but I was in a real hurry and thought the app would show what I needed.

Anyone else had a similar issue?