DataCraft:

Interested to get your thoughts on this, long story short I invested in a pretty expensive heat pump upgrade for my house, a full ducted system home automation etc.

The system works great no problems, except the outside unit is extremely loud (70-75db), to the point where my neighbour has made multiple complaints.

I have had the aircon people over thinking it might be faulty, only to be advised its running normally.

Where I am pretty annoyed is there is another manufacture that I could have gone with that’s unit runs 10 db quieter however I was never given any options they just provided a quote on the unit they thought was most suitable, which I am finding now is not at all suitable.