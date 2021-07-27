Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Heat pump external unit too loud
#288853 27-Jul-2021 20:07
Interested to get your thoughts on this, long story short I invested in a pretty expensive heat pump upgrade for my house, a full ducted system home automation etc.

 

The system works great no problems, except the outside unit is extremely loud (70-75db), to the point where my neighbour has made multiple complaints.

 

I have had the aircon people over thinking it might be faulty, only to be advised its running normally.

 

Where I am pretty annoyed is there is another manufacture that I could have gone with that’s unit runs 10 db quieter however I was never given any options they just provided a quote on the unit they thought was most suitable, which I am finding now is not at all suitable. 

 

 

snnet
  #2750915 27-Jul-2021 20:23
How is the outdoor unit situated? is it on a bracket affixed to the house causing vibration noise? 

timmmay
  #2750916 27-Jul-2021 20:24
What brand / model is it? What coolant does it use - R32? Does it have a night mode, or can it have a night mode option added like the Daikins sometimes can? Can you build something around it to dampen the sound? What is the specification of the outdoor unit, and do you have a way to accurately measure the sound level?

Inphinity
  #2750921 27-Jul-2021 20:34
Was the sound level part of any discussions had prior to installation?



DataCraft

  #2750923 27-Jul-2021 20:42
Some answers below:

 

* Panasonic S125-12.5KW-7

 

* she is on plastic feet on concert ground

 

* Its the fan that's causing the issue its creating a massive pressure wave, where mitsi must have figured this out and have a two fan system.

 

* It can't be boxed where its installed and I don't want it installed anywhere else that was part of my requirements 

 

* I have put sound proofing on the fence directly opposite with vinyl and foam ontop. That's pretty good at blocking direct sound wave but its traveling down the house. 

 

* The unit has eco mode but its impossible to set from the Airtouch system

 

* Sound was never mentioned, not verbally or in writing, when I showed the installer where I wanted it he said no problems.

 

* I have a hand held sound meter for measurements

 

Nuclear option is to take installer to court stating the solution is not fit for purpose under consumer guarantees act.

 

 

MadEngineer
  #2750924 27-Jul-2021 20:45
Model of the outside unit please?

 

 

 

Also, first thing to do if you haven't already is to let your neighbors know you're trying to find a solution.  Where is that noise measurement taken from? 

 

 

 

Heat pumps: avoiding noise nuisances (aucklandcouncil.govt.nz)




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

DataCraft

  #2750925 27-Jul-2021 20:48
* R32

 

* U-125PZ2R5

 

 

 

Been chatting with neighbour they are very reasonable but I can no longer run unit over night which defeats the purpose of having it! 

  #2750926 27-Jul-2021 20:48
Jeepers, thats like having a vacuum cleaner running. I'd be getting a 3rd party to investigate.

 

 




MadEngineer
  #2750927 27-Jul-2021 20:56
DataCraft:

 

* R32

 

* U-125PZ2R5

 

 

 

Been chatting with neighbour they are very reasonable but I can no longer run unit over night which defeats the purpose of having it! 

 

That's rated for a max of 70dB.  If it's producing 75dB of noise it's faulty.  If it's >40dB at the neighbours fence then it hasn't been installed in a suitable location.




timmmay
  #2750928 27-Jul-2021 20:56
I had a 9.5kw Panasonic ducted heat pump removed earlier this year largely due to noise issues, but I had the advantage that I had discussed noise with them and had it in writing to them in an email. I worked them to try to work through the issues, but then requested it be removed as it wasn't fit for purpose, and as I was constructive and generally positive throughout the process they agreed. I had a couple of extra issues as well, that were caused by an install that was pretty good generally but sub-standard in two areas. Cost them a lot to remove it I bet. I replaced it with a Daikin which is better in most ways, quieter, but still not that quiet. The newer R32 units seem to be quite a bit louder than the older units.

 

Silent mode is 2db down, which is not quite halving the volume.

 

The specs say:

 

  • Sound pressure level (Silent mode in brackets): 55 (53)
  • Sound power level (Silent mode in brackets): 70 (68)

For reference the Daikin I replace it with which is probably half the volume and a less offensive noise says 70dba sound power level and 51/54 pressure - virtually the same but in practice quite a lot quieter. Even with that I'm about to pay more money to fit a PCB to enable night mode that drops the volume by 3-4db, even though it's about $500 to fit the board.

 

I don't know the difference between pressure / power but if it's over that I'd reject it as not within specifications.

 

If it's not outside spec your best option might be something like council regulations maybe?

DataCraft

  #2750930 27-Jul-2021 21:14
Yeah its looking like I might end up rejecting it no doubt it will probably end up in the disputes. I have a meeting with them on Thursday to see if we can resolve this. 

 

 

 

Regardless of what is printed on the spec sheets the installer has a duty of care to put the right unit in, I am not the expert, they are.

 

 

 

Here is a video I took the other day, its worse at night when its cold and quiet just been to lazy to do a vid.

 

 

 

 

I will let you know how I get on

 

Thanks for comments!

mudguard
  #2750968 27-Jul-2021 22:31
It's an interesting subject, my neighbours have a spa pool that is the perfect distance from where I live to sound loud enough in the two main rooms as though a large fridge within the rooms has just cycled on. Annoying. 

 

I plan on putting a heat pump on the wall that faces the spa so the external unit would be between us. Not out of spite, but it's the where I want the units inside that influence it. 

 

 

 

As for the outdoor unit, can they be enclosed at all? I'm thinking like the louvered weather station example, not flush so it's blocking airflow etc, but would probably bring the noise right down. I wonder if a firm durometer rubber mount would help. Any rubber would be softer than the plastic feet.  

itxtme
  #2750979 27-Jul-2021 23:10
Is the fan speed running at full/Auto? At night we run ours only on low to reduce the compressor noise which makes a marked difference.

  #2750982 27-Jul-2021 23:28
MadEngineer:

That's rated for a max of 70dB.  If it's producing 75dB of noise it's faulty.  If it's >40dB at the neighbours fence then it hasn't been installed in a suitable location.

 

 

That does sound incredibly loud. The 20-odd-year-old Panasonic at the Casa is barely audible when it's running, but then it's also out in the open with no obstructions to air flow. Is it possible to reorient the unit to change where the air flow is going?

timmmay
  #2751016 28-Jul-2021 07:56
mudguard:

 

As for the outdoor unit, can they be enclosed at all? I'm thinking like the louvered weather station example, not flush so it's blocking airflow etc, but would probably bring the noise right down. I wonder if a firm durometer rubber mount would help. Any rubber would be softer than the plastic feet.  

 

 

Yes they can be somewhat enclosed, so long as it doesn't reduce airflow too much. Google finds some options.

 

 

timmmay
  #2751017 28-Jul-2021 07:57
neb:
MadEngineer:

 

That's rated for a max of 70dB.  If it's producing 75dB of noise it's faulty.  If it's >40dB at the neighbours fence then it hasn't been installed in a suitable location.

 

That does sound incredibly loud. The 20-odd-year-old Panasonic at the Casa is barely audible when it's running, but then it's also out in the open with no obstructions to air flow. Is it possible to reorient the unit to change where the air flow is going?

 

Based on a very small sample size of two I think all R32 heat pumps are significantly louder than the older kind. I have a 10 year old Daikin 7.5kw and a new Daikin 10.5kw ducted R32 and the new one is MUCH louder - probably double to triple the sound. The new one is a bit larger, but not that much.

 

Interestingly, the new one also makes a loud "metal on metal" squealing type noise occasionally, mostly when it's cold out. Daikin have said they have no idea what it is and it might take some time to work out so they're shipping a replacement unit which the installer will fit.

