JaseNZ

#289092 11-Aug-2021 22:04
But it's ok because they asked them to give it back so that should work.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/world/300380690/more-than-us600-million-of-cryptocurrencies-stolen-in-massive-hack




SaltyNZ
  #2758826 12-Aug-2021 07:42
But I was told crypto was safer than a bank. Was I lied to? Who could possibly have forseen that not having any of the rules & procedures in place that financial institutions have to detect and prevent fraud might mean I was vulnerable to having my crypto coins stolen?




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2758827 12-Aug-2021 07:43
crypto = open source bank account




sidefx
  #2758829 12-Aug-2021 07:44
"Hack"... yeah right. 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2758833 12-Aug-2021 08:03
And then they've returned almost US$ 300 million already.




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2758835 12-Aug-2021 08:05
?? that's very strange. white hat hackers?




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2758839 12-Aug-2021 08:24
Inside job?




SaltyNZ
  #2758841 12-Aug-2021 08:25
freitasm:

 

And then they've returned almost US$ 300 million already.

 

 

 

 

Oh, well that's alright then. They've practically earned the other $300M for being such nice thieves...




GV27
  #2758913 12-Aug-2021 09:21
Batman:

 

?? that's very strange. white hat hackers?

 

 

Or it's too hard to get into a chain where it's untraceable, and now they're conveniently white hat hackers. 

SaltyNZ
  #2758920 12-Aug-2021 09:39
GV27:

 

Batman:

 

?? that's very strange. white hat hackers?

 

 

Or it's too hard to get into a chain where it's untraceable, and now they're conveniently white hat hackers. 

 

 

 

 

The FBI don't seem to have all that much trouble tracing crypto transactions at all, at least judging by news reports.




Bung
  #2758949 12-Aug-2021 10:38
SaltyNZ:

freitasm:


And then they've returned almost US$ 300 million already.



 


Oh, well that's alright then. They've practically earned the other $300M for being such nice thieves...



Some other crook who's not nice wants his money back? Maybe they've already found a horse's head in their bed.

networkn
  #2759021 12-Aug-2021 13:02
300M still pays for a lot of hacking resources. Are we spending that much in defense? :)

 

 

