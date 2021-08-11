But it's ok because they asked them to give it back so that should work.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/world/300380690/more-than-us600-million-of-cryptocurrencies-stolen-in-massive-hack
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
But I was told crypto was safer than a bank. Was I lied to? Who could possibly have forseen that not having any of the rules & procedures in place that financial institutions have to detect and prevent fraud might mean I was vulnerable to having my crypto coins stolen?
crypto = open source bank account
"Hack"... yeah right.
?? that's very strange. white hat hackers?
Inside job?
freitasm:
And then they've returned almost US$ 300 million already.
Oh, well that's alright then. They've practically earned the other $300M for being such nice thieves...
The FBI don't seem to have all that much trouble tracing crypto transactions at all, at least judging by news reports.
300M still pays for a lot of hacking resources. Are we spending that much in defense? :)