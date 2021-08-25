Kia ora

another one of those "is it just me - or is it more general" questions

For the last few days I have been trying to use the bookmyvaccine website.

But there is a problem.

The tool used to select a date does not work.

When I click on a date I get a dashed box appear briefly, but the filled circle does not advance, no possible appointments are shown and the text date stays firmly fixed at today.

I have done a bit of testing - This occurs on multiple different computers, on multiple different os, with multiple different browsers and on mobile devices.

Is anyone else having the same issues?