kingdragonfly



For instance, drug mules transport drugs between the dealers and the consumers.



The dealers will buy gift cards, and give to mules. The cards launder the money from the user's cash.



Very rarely, the dealer may take gift cards in exchange for drugs. While uncommon, dealer will likely give discount to user for the user's inconvenience.



The drug mule who use the gift cards to either purchase items they need, or purchase then return items for the cash.



It's all to obscure the money trail.



Another example a blackmailer ask the victim buy up to 10 x $999 gift cards. The black mailer chooses this amount to get below money laundering reporting requirements.



Then the blackmailer will use the internet to sell the gift cards (sometimes the dark web but may be a legitimate public website), and pay for them in bitcoins.



He may rinse and repeat if he's really cautious.



When doing this en-masse, he can expect 70% left from the original amount (loses 30% in various fees, reduction in value)



As an aside, criminals will call just about any store. Their goal is to figure out which ones are the most lax, most willing to handle large numbers of large gift cards. Liquor stores / clothes stores / appliance stores that are both widely located, but also not major players are favorites (Not Noel Leeming / not JBHiFi / not New World, ...) . Don't ask me how I know.



Unethical but completely legal.