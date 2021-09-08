kingdragonfly

Should New Zealand pass stricter laws around gift cards, or just rid of them completely.
Gift cards are a favorite of scam artists, blackmailers, money launderers, because of its anonymous nature.
In the states, Walmart gets so much abuse of gift cards, that they limit them to 5 x $1,000 per customer per day.
Walmart clerks are instructed to query anyone buying girt cards, of its purpose. They'll warn about abuse from scam artists and blackmailers. They'll spend considerably time attempting to talk you out of it, if they think you are vulnerable.
The regulations around them are almost non-existent, and almost exclusively benefits the store.
Gift card expired? the store does not have to honour it.
Lost your gift card? the store does not have to honour it.
Spend part of the amount on the card? the store does not have to give change.
Store has gone out of business or changed ownership? the gift card may be unusable
While obviously stores love selling them, it actually encourage crime, in particular money laundering.
I know retail stores get constant questions such as
- can I use your store's gift card to purchase another of you store's gift card anonymously? (an attempt to obscure chain of ownership, just had a friend get this very question today)
- can I buy 10 gift cards of $999 each (for money laundering, $1,000 is reported, or $10,000 total)
Frankly I think New Zealand should pass a law limiting it to $100 per day per customer.
That would satisify children, and stop most criminals.