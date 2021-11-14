Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness K-Mart Hamilton potential super-spreader
jpoc

1034 posts

Uber Geek


#290475 14-Nov-2021 11:11
Send private message

I went to the Te Rapa branch of K-Mart yesterday.


Hamilton is presently in Level three with the shops open and the daily case numbers suggest that there could be up to 100 people infected with the Covid19 virus in the city.


There was a queue to get in, everyone was masked up and there was a moderate level of social distancing in the queue.


At the front of the queue, right by the doors, there was a bloke with a guitar but no mask. He was playing and singing and thus spraying droplets of whatever was inside his lungs over everyone in the queue.


There were security types standing by the door to control entry and they did nothing.


That must be a breach of the current restrictions but KMart seem to think that it is OK to expose their customers to the risk.


Of course, as I mentioned, everyone in the queue was masked but that only reduces the risk of infection, it does not eliminate it.


 

RunningMan
7074 posts

Uber Geek


  #2812536 14-Nov-2021 11:20
Send private message

Report it https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/report-a-breach/

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
28034 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812539 14-Nov-2021 11:23
Send private message

population 165000, 100 cases

 

you have a 0.06% chance of a that guy being the super spreader

 

unless my calculations are wrong ...




HelloThere
100 posts

Master Geek


  #2812540 14-Nov-2021 11:23
Send private message

The Waikato is stuffed. The amount of traffic around and people travelling in and out of the region it was only a matter of time before it spread. With no hard borders people are just coming and going as if it is a normal day.



RunningMan
7074 posts

Uber Geek


  #2812549 14-Nov-2021 12:01
Send private message

Batman:

 

population 165000, 100 currently known cases

 

 

FTFY

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812566 14-Nov-2021 12:49
Send private message

I'm really curious to know what Covid rules you think he is actually breaking? Busking isn't banned and there is no requirement for masks outdoors.

 

Sure it doesn't look great, but he's not doing anything wrong. Stores don't necessarily have any legal powers to tell buskers to go elsewhere unless they're actually on their land.

 

 

Dingbatt
5875 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2812583 14-Nov-2021 13:14
Send private message

Maybe ask yourself (Im not interested in the answers)

 

Are you vaccinated?

 

Is he vaccinated (without social profiling)?

 

Is everybody that is “moderately social distancing” wearing their mask properly (covering nose and mouth, no gaps, not touching it)?

 

If you felt unsafe, did you leave the queue?
Or was the item in K-Mart so essential you toughed it out?

 

Did you let the store manager know that you felt that something was wrong with the situation?

 

 

 

Maybe it’s just because I’m in Auckland, but I’m over the ‘Covid Police’ attitude. If I’m not comfortable with a situation, I leave.




RunningMan
7074 posts

Uber Geek


  #2812585 14-Nov-2021 13:17
Send private message

There's a requirement for masks indoors, and presumably this is where the busker is if the OP's commenting on it.



scuwp
3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2812656 14-Nov-2021 14:53
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

There's a requirement for masks indoors, and presumably this is where the busker is if the OP's commenting on it.

 

 

No, he usually sits on the footpath outside the main doors. 

 

I think the topic tile is a bit inflammatory. Not an ideal situation but the chances of catching it in that scenario are extraordinarily low if you take your own precautions.  Everywhere I go now I see most people doing the right thing and making good common sense choices. We have all settled on our tolerance levels, some are lower than others. There are always the exceptions and they are very frustrating to see.  It takes all my strength not to go up and slap them.   




RunningMan
7074 posts

Uber Geek


  #2812662 14-Nov-2021 15:18
Send private message

scuwp:[snip]

 

No, he usually sits on the footpath outside the main doors. 

 

 

Thanks for the clarification, that changes the situation a bit. I was under the impression this was all inside.

 

EDIT: I assume it's the busker sitting on the footpath, not the OP!

psychrn
1548 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2812831 14-Nov-2021 20:33
Send private message

I know my local Countdown forbids buskers in the carpark and there are signs in several places to this effect. Enforced.

 

There is a busker that frequently sits on the median as you drive into the carpark that still operates (nearer the footpath) that in my view causes obstruction at times.

 

Back on topic. Check the carpark rules and regs?? Is there a bylaw against such things

 

 




driller2000
908 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2812907 14-Nov-2021 22:32
Send private message

Singing is a known risk re Covid spread.

 

Yes being outside reduces this risk, but it is an unnecessary risk and staff could've asked him to move away - and if its on their doorstep / carpark it is most likely private land.

 

As for "covid police" - if someone risks my health through lax / shitty behaviour, you bet I will call them out.

 

 

