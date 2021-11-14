I went to the Te Rapa branch of K-Mart yesterday.

Hamilton is presently in Level three with the shops open and the daily case numbers suggest that there could be up to 100 people infected with the Covid19 virus in the city.

There was a queue to get in, everyone was masked up and there was a moderate level of social distancing in the queue.

At the front of the queue, right by the doors, there was a bloke with a guitar but no mask. He was playing and singing and thus spraying droplets of whatever was inside his lungs over everyone in the queue.

There were security types standing by the door to control entry and they did nothing.

That must be a breach of the current restrictions but KMart seem to think that it is OK to expose their customers to the risk.

Of course, as I mentioned, everyone in the queue was masked but that only reduces the risk of infection, it does not eliminate it.