Other than the obvious bank funds transfer, does anyone transfer funds through one of the online service? An one better than another?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I use OFX.com. Have done every month for 16 years and no issues.
Used transferwise (now just wise) for a while, transfers were cheap and went ok :)
As above, I've used Wise for years and its always gone smooth. Upfront about their fees etc.
I use currency fair. It depends how much you want to transfer as to the best option.
Ive family in UK who use "caxtonfx" to send to NZ
When we emigrated to NZ back in 2017 I used TorFX. They offered really competitive FX rates at the time, no transfer fees and a dedicated account manager who worked to get the best FX rate possible. Saved us tens of thousands of dollars over a straight bank transfer.
https://www.torfx.com/personal/
Wise (formerly Transferwise) has been excellent. Fast with great exchange rates and minimal fees.
I've managed to move money from the UK to NZ faster than a NZ -> NZ Bank transfer at times.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
Thank you for all the suggestions. In the end I used Wise it was as suggested reasonable easy to set up and once done very easy to use.
