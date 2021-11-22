Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transfer funds UK
gnfb

2146 posts

Uber Geek


#290606 22-Nov-2021 17:18
Other than the obvious bank funds transfer, does anyone transfer funds through one of the online service? An one better than another?




cshwone
878 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817225 22-Nov-2021 17:38
I use OFX.com. Have done every month for 16 years and no issues.

Beccara
1434 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2817226 22-Nov-2021 17:41
Used transferwise (now just wise) for a while, transfers were cheap and went ok :)




lxsw20
2866 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817227 22-Nov-2021 17:45
As above, I've used Wise for years and its always gone smooth. Upfront about their fees etc.



Handle9
7548 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817234 22-Nov-2021 18:24
I use currency fair. It depends how much you want to transfer as to the best option.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73724 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817252 22-Nov-2021 19:25
I use Wise. Transfer happens in a couple of hours.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73724 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817253 22-Nov-2021 19:26
Moved to correct sub-forum. Please use correct sub-forum as in the future threads will be removed.




Goosey
2187 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817254 22-Nov-2021 19:26
Ive family in UK who use "caxtonfx" to send to NZ



Senecio
1459 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2817264 22-Nov-2021 19:52
When we emigrated to NZ back in 2017 I used TorFX. They offered really competitive FX rates at the time, no transfer fees and a dedicated account manager who worked to get the best FX rate possible. Saved us tens of thousands of dollars over a straight bank transfer.

 

 

 

https://www.torfx.com/personal/

 

 

 

 

openmedia
2729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817439 23-Nov-2021 09:01
Wise (formerly Transferwise) has been excellent. Fast with great exchange rates and minimal fees.

 

I've managed to move money from the UK to NZ faster than a NZ -> NZ Bank transfer at times.




gnfb

2146 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818610 24-Nov-2021 17:15
Thank you for all the suggestions. In the end I used Wise it was as suggested reasonable easy to set up and once done very easy to use.

 

GNFB




